Iconic Gold Awards: Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare ramp up style game

It was a star-studded night full of the biggest tinsel town stars who amplified the fashion quotient. Here's a detailed and in-depth glance at big names who rocked the red carpet with stylish outfits.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Iconic Gold Awards 2023 was a truly star-studded event. A glance at the big names right from Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare, and others who ramped up the style quotient with their stunning outfits. ALSO READ: Ratna Pathak Shah slams new breed of 'Bollywood actors'

Image: Varinder Chawla

Hina Khan, a nuanced actor who has established herself in OTT and tinsel town, upped the hotness in her black risque plunging neckline gown outfit with a thigh-high slit on both sides. Hina also flaunted her toned body, legs, and cleavage in the picture.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Pavitra Rishta fame renowned television star Ankita Lokhande also upped the hot element by donning a scintillating and alluring all-black leather gown ensemble outfit. She arrived at the event with her husband, Vicky Jain, who looked dapper in an all-grey formal outfit and white shirt enhancing his look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Bigg Boss 16 fame finalist and renowned personality Shiv Thakare also looked suave and hunk in his all-orange blazer and pant set with a black shirt and brown shoes to enhance his look.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Renowned TV and OTT star Karan Tacker looked charming and oozed machismo in his all-black outfit on the red carpet of the awards event.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Sherdil Shergill fame prominent and renowned Indian television star Dheeraj Dhoopar also amplified the style factor in his all-black outfit with white shoes on the red carpet.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Lock Upp season 1 fame renowned TV personality and influencer Anjali Arora also looked alluring in her short maroon-colored ensemble outfit. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with red lip shade on her lips and pointed maroon pumps to accentuate her risque outfit.

Image: Varinder Chawla