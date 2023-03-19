Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Iconic Gold Awards: Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare ramp up style game

    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

    It was a star-studded night full of the biggest tinsel town stars who amplified the fashion quotient. Here's a detailed and in-depth glance at big names who rocked the red carpet with stylish outfits.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Iconic Gold Awards 2023 was a truly star-studded event. A glance at the big names right from Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare, and others who ramped up the style quotient with their stunning outfits.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Hina Khan, a nuanced actor who has established herself in OTT and tinsel town, upped the hotness in her black risque plunging neckline gown outfit with a thigh-high slit on both sides. Hina also flaunted her toned body, legs, and cleavage in the picture.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Pavitra Rishta fame renowned television star Ankita Lokhande also upped the hot element by donning a scintillating and alluring all-black leather gown ensemble outfit. She arrived at the event with her husband, Vicky Jain, who looked dapper in an all-grey formal outfit and white shirt enhancing his look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bigg Boss 16 fame finalist and renowned personality Shiv Thakare also looked suave and hunk in his all-orange blazer and pant set with a black shirt and brown shoes to enhance his look.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Renowned TV and OTT star Karan Tacker looked charming and oozed machismo in his all-black outfit on the red carpet of the awards event.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sherdil Shergill fame prominent and renowned Indian television star Dheeraj Dhoopar also amplified the style factor in his all-black outfit with white shoes on the red carpet.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Lock Upp season 1 fame renowned TV personality and influencer Anjali Arora also looked alluring in her short maroon-colored ensemble outfit. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with red lip shade on her lips and pointed maroon pumps to accentuate her risque outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Well-known and famous tinsel town, OTT, and bollywood actor Nikita Dutta also upped the hotness and gave a dose of a searing hot pose in her blood-red colored ensemble gown outfit that flaunted her cleavage and toned body. She opted for a minimal makeup look, with a tied-up hair bun, blood-red lip color, black stone studs, and a black stone ring in her right hand.

