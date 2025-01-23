How much did Saif Ali Khan gave to auto driver Bhajan Singh Rana as gift amount? Check details

The auto driver who took Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital on the day of the attack refused to reveal the amount of financial aid he received from the actor. I'll keep my promise to Saif Ali Khan, won't reveal gift amount, says, Bhajan Singh Rana

The auto driver who drove Saif Ali Khan to Lilavati Hospital on the day he was attacked has stated that he would never ask, but would take an auto rickshaw as a present if Saif offered it to him. He also declined to reveal the sum the actor gave him after their meeting on January 21, claiming that it is private between them.

Rana was asked if he would take an auto rickshaw as a present from Saif Ali Khan. He said, “Maang toh nahi raha magar agar unki ichcha hogi aur dena chahenge toh le lunga. Maine kabhi nahi kaha ki maine jo kiya hai uske liye mujhey kuch mile ya main uss cheez ke liye laalach kar raha hu.”

According to several sources, Khan saw Rana yesterday, just before being discharged from the hospital and gave him Rs 50,000 as a mark of appreciation for his assistance.

Rana declined to reveal the sum, telling PTI, "I promised him (Saif), and I will keep it. Allow folks to wonder about it. Let people believe he (Saif) paid me Rs 50,000 or Rs 1,00,000, but I'd rather not tell the amount. He has requested that I not reveal this knowledge, and I will honour my pledge to him. "Whatever it is, it is between him and me." Saif visited the hero auto driver for roughly five minutes on Tuesday before being released from Lilavati Hospital. The actor hugged Rana and complimented him for his excellent performance. He also introduced him to his mother, the actress Sharmila Tagore. Rana touched Tagore's feet, and he blessed the car driver

On January 16, an intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan six times while attempting to break into his Bandra house. Following the incident, he was transported to Lilavati Hospital and underwent two operations.



On Sunday, Mumbai Police nabbed the attacker, Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a 30-year-old Bangladeshi resident of Thane. He was sentenced to five days in police detention by a metropolitan magistrate's court on the same day.

Latest Videos