Sexy Neha Sharma gets TROLLED for displaying a bralette through an unbuttoned shirt

    First Published Oct 18, 2022, 6:43 PM IST

    Known for her hotness, actor Neha Sharma has once again burnt the internet with her pictures. She has shared a set of revealing pictures that show her in a black bralette inside a white unbuttoned shirt. She was also trolled for posting the pictures on her Instagram with many writing means things for her in the comments section.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Among the many actresses that the Hindi film industry has, Neha Sharma, is one of the young ones whose popularity has grown by heaps and bounds in recent times. She often posts pictures of herself that are too hot to handle. The actor, once again on Tuesday, dropped some sexy pictures of herself that show her flaunting cleavage.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Taking to Instagram, Neha Sharma posted a slew of pictures that show her wearing a black bralette, an unbuttoned white shirt and black pants. She flaunts her toned body for the camera.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    This is not the first time that Neha Sharma has shared steamy pictures of herself on the photo-sharing application. In fact, Neha’s Instagram handle is full of pictures in which she is seen showing off her body.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    However, Neha Sharma is also at the target of the trolls for posting such sultry pictures. While most of Neha’s Instagram followers appreciate her for the bold side that she displays on social media, there are also some who try to attack the actor for her sartorial choices.

    Image: Neha Sharma/Instagram

    Several users, taking to the comments section, targeted Neha Sharma for sharing pictures n which she is seen showcasing her black bralette with a deep plunging neckline. One of the users commented saying, “dikhao aur dikhao Sunny Leone ban jao”, while another one wrote, “Kabhi to pure kapre pehan lo.” Another user wrote: “Ye bhi utaar deti”.

