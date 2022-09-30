Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    HOT photos: Forget Urfi Javed or Poonam Pandey, actor Nikita Rawal’s SEXY pics are more drool-worthy

    First Published Sep 30, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Actor Nikita Rawal who predominantly works in the Hindi and South film industries is known for posting bold photos on her social media. Take a look at some of her pictures which prove that when it comes to boldness, the actor can easily give the likes of Urfi Javed and Poonam Pandey a run for their money.

    Image: Nikita Rawal/Instagram

    Apart from their strong acting skill sets, actresses associated with the Hindi film industry are known for their boldness. These days, several actors including the likes of Urfi Javed, Poonam Pandey, Bhojpuri stars Namrata Malla, Akshara Singh and Monalisa, and many others have gained massive popularity on social media for sharing their bold pictures and videos. Joining them in the league is actor Nikita Rawal.

    Image: Nikita Rawal/Instagram

    Actor Nikita Rawal recently came into the limelight for doing a bold photoshoot wherein she went topless and covered her assets using leaves. Her shoot was similar to the one that Kiara Advani had done for celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani.

    ASLO READ: Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal wedding: Couple shares FIRST PIC from celebrations

    Image: Nikita Rawal/Instagram

    Pictures of Nikita Rawal's photoshoot surfaced on the internet, spreading across a current among her followers. But this is not the only time that Rawal got a bold photoshoot done.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video, pics: ‘Drishyam 2’ star Shriya Saran flaunts figure in black dress

    Image: Nikita Rawal/Instagram

    In fact, those who follow Nikita Rawal on her social media would know that she often shared sexy and hot pictures of herself. Not just the photos, but the actor is also known for sharing similar videos that often take the internet by storm.

    Image: Nikita Rawal/Instagram

    In the past, Nikita Rawal had done another photo shoot in which she covered her assets using flowers. Similarly, there have been many pictures wherein the actor donned a bikini and posed for the camera.

    Image: Nikita Rawal/Instagram

    Speaking of her work, actor Nikita Rawal is active in Bollywood as well as in the South and has worked in several films. Apart from this, she is also popular for her appearance in musical numbers. She was seen in the film 'Black in White' starring actors Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. Apart from this, Nikita also acted in 'Mr Hot and Mr Cool' and 'The Hero Abhimanyu'.

