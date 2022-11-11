Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Alba Baptista, ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Chris Evans's rumoured girlfriend?

    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

    Rumours are abuzz that ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans is in love! He was reportedly seen walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured ladylove, Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. Here is everything you need to know about the Sexiest Man Alive’s rumoured love interest.

    Image: Getty Images

    Just a couple of days ago, Peoples’ Magazine had announced Chris Evans as 2022’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. Cut to present, the Marvel star has broken billions of hearts after he was spotted walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured ladylove, Alba Baptista. For the longest, Evans, known best for his role of ‘Captain America’, has had the ‘single’ tag. However, looks like he has finally let go of the tag an entered the ‘couple’ club.

    Image: Getty Images

    On Thursday, Chris Evans and his 25-year-old love interest, Alba Baptista, tried to keep it low as they strolled through Central Park. However, they little PDA moment was captured well on the cameras, as they walked through the crowded streets wearing matching face masks and sunglasses.

    ALSO READ: Chris Evans is the 'Sexiest Man Alive': 10 pictures of 'Captain America' that ooze hotness

    Image: Getty Images

    So, who is Alba Baptista? For the unversed, Alba’s name is included in the list of Portugal’s most popular actors. Born in Lisbon, Alba is half-Brazilian. She made her acting debut when she was only 16, with the short film, ‘Miami’. She went on to be a part of Portuguese series and films such as ‘Jardins Proibidos’, ‘A Impostora’ and ‘Jogo Duplo’.

    ALSO READ: 'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Image: Getty Images

    Alba Baptista marked her English debut in 2020 with Netflix’s series, ‘Warrior Nun’. Apart from acting, Alba is also involved into humanitarian work. In March 2017, she went all the way to Cambodia to teach English to the kids there.

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, according to media reports, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have reportedly been dating for over a year now. The two are said to be very close to each other, and are going strong.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yashoda Twitter Review Samantha Ruth Prabhu best performance ever drb

    'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance drb

    Box Office report: Phone Bhoot, Mili, Kantara and more; Thursday collection at a glance

    Kantara Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report RBA

    Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film achieves yet another milestone- read report

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card RBA

    Sunny Leone's photo on Karnataka TET Exam Hall Ticket? Check out the VIRAL admit card

    Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Rajiv Adatia irked by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s behaviour towards Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

    Recent Stories

    football 'Go Portugal' Cristiano Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts snt

    'Go Portugal': Ronaldo's inspiring message ahead of Qatar World Cup 2022 wins hearts

    Friendzoned by your crush? Here are some tips to get out of it sur

    Friendzoned by your crush? Here are some tips to get out of it

    PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

    India vs New Zealand 2022-23: Rahul Dravid rested, VVS Laxman to handle coaching duties-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Rahul Dravid rested, VVS Laxman to handle coaching duties

    Yashoda Twitter Review Samantha Ruth Prabhu best performance ever drb

    'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon