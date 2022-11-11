Who is Alba Baptista, ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Chris Evans's rumoured girlfriend?

Rumours are abuzz that ‘Captain America’ Chris Evans is in love! He was reportedly seen walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured ladylove, Portuguese actor Alba Baptista. Here is everything you need to know about the Sexiest Man Alive’s rumoured love interest.

Just a couple of days ago, Peoples’ Magazine had announced Chris Evans as 2022’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’. Cut to present, the Marvel star has broken billions of hearts after he was spotted walking hand-in-hand with his rumoured ladylove, Alba Baptista. For the longest, Evans, known best for his role of ‘Captain America’, has had the ‘single’ tag. However, looks like he has finally let go of the tag an entered the ‘couple’ club.

On Thursday, Chris Evans and his 25-year-old love interest, Alba Baptista, tried to keep it low as they strolled through Central Park. However, they little PDA moment was captured well on the cameras, as they walked through the crowded streets wearing matching face masks and sunglasses.

So, who is Alba Baptista? For the unversed, Alba's name is included in the list of Portugal's most popular actors. Born in Lisbon, Alba is half-Brazilian. She made her acting debut when she was only 16, with the short film, 'Miami'. She went on to be a part of Portuguese series and films such as 'Jardins Proibidos', 'A Impostora' and 'Jogo Duplo'.

Alba Baptista marked her English debut in 2020 with Netflix’s series, ‘Warrior Nun’. Apart from acting, Alba is also involved into humanitarian work. In March 2017, she went all the way to Cambodia to teach English to the kids there.

