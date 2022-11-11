Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Yashoda' Twitter Review: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's best performance ever

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest thriller, ‘Yashoda’, exposes the dark underbelly of surrogacy in India. Samantha delivers a career-best performance. Helmed by Hari and Harish, the film has a rare blend of script, direction, performance, and aesthetics.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 11, 2022, 11:32 AM IST

    When Samantha Ruth Prabhu marked her Hindi debut with The Family Man 2, she left everyone stumped with her performance. Her acting in the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series was still fresh in the minds of the audience. And now, with the theatrical release of her much-awaited film ‘Yashoda’, the actor has once again bowled us all over. Helmed by Hari-Harish, ‘Yashoda’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role, is an emotional-thriller story of a pregnant surrogate who finds out about corrupt activities going inside the institute she is staying in. What follows next is how she goes to unravel the conspiracies, only to expose the underbelly of the surrogacy world.

    As per the early reviews of ‘Yashoda’ on the microblogging site Twitter, the engaging thriller has a storyline that keeps the audience gripped till the very end.  Many of those on social media have called it Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s best performance so far. From nailing the action sequences with perfection to displaying the humane side in the emotional sides, Twitterratis are going gaga over Samantha’ performance as well as the direction of the film.

    Giving four stars to the film, one user on Twitter wrote: “#Yashoda Review : Fantastic Engaging Emotional Thriller Movie. Breath-Taking Performance From @Samanthaprabhu2. Directors Hari & Harish Got a Neat Script With Perfect Execution. Bgm By Manish Sharma Superb. Good Film, Give it a Watch #YashodaReview.”

    “Great works and efforts from @SrideviMovieOff & Bgm is so catchy and immense thrilling. Cinematography is so beautiful and direction and screenplay such masterpiece. Over all a worth watch great thriller movie. #Yashoda #YashodaMovie #YashodaReview,” wrote another user.

    A third user appreciated Samantha ruth Prabhu’s performance, saying, “#YashodaMovie is a best Emotional thriller Movie in recent time and such great performances from all the cast and crew. @Samanthaprabhu2 taken the show on fire and one woman show and an extraordinary performance ever from her. #Yashoda Movie review : 4/5 Blockbuster Hit❤️”

    Take a look at all the reviews here:

    Last Updated Nov 11, 2022, 11:32 AM IST
