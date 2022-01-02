Here's what happened when Nora Fatehi kissed Guru Randhawa; take a look

During The Kapil Sharma Show, Nora Fatehi kissed Guru Randhawa's cheek; both promoted their latest music video Dance Meri Rani.

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recently promoted her latest music video Dance Meri Rani with singer Guru Randhawa at The Kapil Sharma Show. The channel has now shared the promo video where we host Kapil Sharma teasing the duo as Nora and Guru.



Kapil also made fun of Nora Fatehi as she posed as a mermaid in the dance video. He said, “Pichhle video mein aapne inko robot banaya, iss video mein aapne inko jalpari banaya. Sachchi batana, mann mein kya banana chahte ho"



Guru had also teamed with Nora for the dance video Naach Meri Rani. When Kapil asked whether Guru’s dancing had improved, Nora jokingly said he does not dance when he is not with her. She also said, “Baaki music videos mein sirf ek hi cheez karta hai,” and mimicked him rubbing his palms together. Guru then responded that what she said was mean, and Nora kissed his cheek.



Nora and Guru went to Goa to shoot this song with their team. She also shared her shooting experience where people had to be carried around on a stretcher as she wore a fishtail costume to look like a mermaid. She also cried in pain at one point in the video. Also Read: Nora Fatehi opens up on dating Guru Randhawa, details inside

Krushna Abhishek also digs at Nora Fatehi's off-shoulder dress in the show. Krushna, sitting on the couch with Nora and Guru, joked that Nora could get a vaccine anytime in the outfit she is currently wearing.

