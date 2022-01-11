  • Facebook
    Jacqueline Fernandez trolled; netizens targeted her saying 'Your bodyguard looks better than Sukesh'

    First Published Jan 11, 2022, 10:59 AM IST
    An old video of Jacqueline Fernandez has gone viral, Jacqueline going viral. Social media uses targeted for her alleged relationship with the conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his looks.

    Last week Jacqueline Fernandez's intimate and private picture with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media, where the actress was seen flaunting her hickey. Later Jacqueline Fernandez shared a heartfelt post on her official Instagram handle and requested not to circulate intrusive images and invade her privacy at a difficult time.
     

    Jacqueline's fans and many celebs have emerged vociferously in her support. Bollywood stars like Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Allu Arjun, Jamie Lever, Milap Zaveri, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Dia Mirza, and more have come in support of the Kick actress. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Salman Khan have openly supported Jacqueline.
     

    Now an old video of Jacqueline is going viral, and some social media uses are trolling her massively. This time, Jacqueline is getting targeted for her alleged relationship with Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 
     

    In the video, she is seen in a pretty red satin dress and posing for the shutterbugs. A user remarked on the video and said, 'Even her bodyguard looks better then sukesh', while the other wrote, 'Conman Sukhesh aise hi fida nahi hai jacky pe'. Another user wrote, 'Sukesh kidhar hai bhai… Nahi dik Raha'. 'Suku suku tera', wrote user. 
     

    It is reportedly said that Sukesh Chandrashekhar was in a relationship with the actress and had gifted many expensive gifts. From a beautiful horse worth Rs 52 lakh to four Persian cats worth Rs 9 lakh to Birkin bags, Iphones, diamond jewellery sets and whatnot. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide?

    In many reports, it is suggested that Jacqueline and Sukesh met earlier in 2021 and were reportedly were in love. They were planning to live together in Mumbai; hence Jacqueline was house-hunting between Juhu and Bandra.  Also Read: Is Jacqueline Fernandez in love? Actress plans to live-in with businessman boyfriend? Read this

