Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez to be confronted with her aide?

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate officials for the second day in a row, is likely to be confronted face-to-face with a known associate.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been grilling Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Thursday, for the second consecutive day. On Wednesday, Jacqueline Fernandez was questioned for more than seven hours by the agency in regard to Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200 crore extortion case.

As per the latest media reports, another person who is known to the Bollywood actor is also being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate officials for the same case. The person, reportedly, was aware of the conversations that were taking place between the conman Sukesh and Jacqueline Fernandez. There are also chances that the Enforcement Directorate officials if needed, may confront the known person of Jacqueline Fernandez, and the actress herself, face-to-face. Meanwhile, the agency officials had sought some documents from the Bollywood actor on Wednesday, which the latter submitted on Thursday.

The recent developments were reported after Jacqueline Fernandez was stopped by the immigration officials, and was briefly detained by them at the Mumbai International Airport, recently. It was after the Enforcement Directorate issued a look-out notice against Jacqueline Fernandez, in order to stop her from leaving the country, that the immigration officials stopped her on Sunday.

Moreover, the agency officials had also grilled some of the close associates of the Sri Lanka-born actor. The associates have reportedly provided some key information to the agency officials regarding Jacqueline Fernandez and the conman Sukesh. The Enforcement Directorate has previously grilled the 36-year-old actress at least thrice, in the conman Sukesh matter. In fact, the Enforcement Directorate’s recent chargesheet had also mentioned the involvement of the Bollywood actor with Sukesh.

Meanwhile, there have also been reports that the conman gifted Jacqueline Fernandez expensive gifts costing more than Rs 10 crore in the past. At the same time, it has been reported that Sukesh booked Jacqueline Fernandez a chartered plane from Mumbai to Chennai when the former was out on bail. In fact, the two have also been reported to stay together at a Chennai hotel when the conman was out on a bail.

The agency is also suspicious that a huge sum of money may have been diverted to Jacqueline Fernandez which Sukesh extorted from a businessman’s wife. Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has claimed to be a victim in the matter, adding that she is fully cooperating with the investigators.

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar had allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from the wife of a businessman on the pretext of being a top-class government official. He carried out the act at the time when he was lodged in Tihar Jail. Sukesh told the businessman’s wife that he will be able to help her husband with the legal cases against him while extorting crores of rupees from the wife.