Has actor Jayam Ravi permanently shifted to Mumbai after divorce From wife Aarti?

On September 9, actor Jayam Ravi stated that he had separated from his wife. However, shortly after, his wife Aarti claimed that she was caught off guard and that the divorce announcement was prepared without her permission. This sparked rumors about the actor having an affair with singer Kenishaa Francis, as well as speculation about the couple's breakup. During this period, Jayam Ravi was sighted arriving in Mumbai, sparking speculation about his move.

On September 25, Jayam Ravi was seen arriving at Mumbai's airport. The Ponniyin Selvan 2 star was spotted wearing a graphic shirt and denim pants. The actor met the paparazzi at the airport. On September 9, the actor turned to social media to announce that he and his wife Aarti had separated 15 years after their wedding. The announcement surprised the actor's admirers, as he had requested solitude during this difficult time.

A few days later, his wife Aarti posted a lengthy statement on social media, saying that the divorce news was made without her knowledge and had an impact on their children. She further stated that the actor alone made the decision to "leave the family" and described it as "one-sided".

