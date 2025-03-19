Hardik Pandya opens up about life struggles post-divorce: 'A lot of things have changed..' [WATCH VIDEO]

Read Full Gallery

Hardik Pandya opens up about his life struggles post-divorce, reflecting on the challenges he's faced. He shares how his journey has shaped him, focusing on personal growth and lessons learned.

Hardik Pandya, the famous cricketer, recently opened up about his life struggles, reflecting on the ups and downs he has faced. He admitted that his life journey has been filled with challenges but shared that he has enjoyed the process. Hardik believes that he learned not only from sports but also from personal experiences.

In July 2024, Hardik and his wife, Natasha Stankovic, made the difficult decision to divorce. Despite the end of their marriage, they remain focused on their son, Agastya. While the decision was tough, it’s clear that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are both focused on maintaining a healthy relationship post-divorce. Despite the challenges, they continue to handle their responsibilities with maturity and are committed to navigating their personal lives with respect for each other. ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Hardik Pandya remembers late father after Team India's title win against New Zealand

Hardik shared that his life has been a series of highs and lows, but he has embraced every moment. He explained that his struggles, both on and off the field, have shaped him into the person he is today. He feels that his personal experiences have taught him the most valuable life lessons. [WATCH VIDEO]

Despite the divorce, Hardik and Natasha have chosen to co-parent Agastya amicably. They are both committed to providing their son with a stable environment. Hardik has maintained a positive relationship with Natasha for the sake of their child, showing maturity and understanding in handling their personal matters. ALSO READ: Jasmin Walia Vs RJ Mahvash: Net worth of Hardik, Chahal's rumoured gfs

Latest Videos