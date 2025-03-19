user
user

Hardik Pandya opens up about life struggles post-divorce: 'A lot of things have changed..' [WATCH VIDEO]

Hardik Pandya opens up about his life struggles post-divorce, reflecting on the challenges he's faced. He shares how his journey has shaped him, focusing on personal growth and lessons learned.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 19, 2025, 2:28 PM IST

Hardik Pandya, the famous cricketer, recently opened up about his life struggles, reflecting on the ups and downs he has faced. He admitted that his life journey has been filled with challenges but shared that he has enjoyed the process. Hardik believes that he learned not only from sports but also from personal experiences.

 

article_image2

In July 2024, Hardik and his wife, Natasha Stankovic, made the difficult decision to divorce. Despite the end of their marriage, they remain focused on their son, Agastya. While the decision was tough, it’s clear that Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are both focused on maintaining a healthy relationship post-divorce. Despite the challenges, they continue to handle their responsibilities with maturity and are committed to navigating their personal lives with respect for each other.

ALSO READ: IND vs NZ, CT 2025 Final: Hardik Pandya remembers late father after Team India's title win against New Zealand

 


article_image3

Hardik shared that his life has been a series of highs and lows, but he has embraced every moment. He explained that his struggles, both on and off the field, have shaped him into the person he is today. He feels that his personal experiences have taught him the most valuable life lessons.

[WATCH VIDEO]

 

article_image4

Despite the divorce, Hardik and Natasha have chosen to co-parent Agastya amicably. They are both committed to providing their son with a stable environment. Hardik has maintained a positive relationship with Natasha for the sake of their child, showing maturity and understanding in handling their personal matters.

ALSO READ: Jasmin Walia Vs RJ Mahvash: Net worth of Hardik, Chahal's rumoured gfs

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Finalize Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma's divorce by tomorrow: Bombay High Court to family court ddr

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree Verma's divorce: Cricketer agrees to pay Rs 4.75 crore alimony; details here

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer SRI

Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal caught in fiery love triangle in 'Materialists' trailer

Adam Sandler returns to the Golf Course for 'Happy Gilmore 2', watch trailer sri

Adam Sandler tees off again in Happy Gilmore 2 – Watch official trailer

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift's iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post NTI

Donna Kelce celebrates Taylor Swift’s iHeartRadio Music Awards victory with loving post

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival NTI

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival

Recent Stories

Apple foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max gcw

Apple’s foldable iPhone to cost twice as much as iPhone 16 Pro Max?

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know NTI

Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra set to tie the knot in 2025? Here's what we know

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

Tesla Insiders Sell Over $100M In Stock Since February — Retail Traders See A Red Flag Amid Brutal Year

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

ServiceNow, Salesforce And Cadence Design: How Retail’s Positioned On These Beaten-Down S&P 500 Application Software Stocks

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Carvana Stock's Monthly Plunge Turns Heads But Does Not Dent Retail Confidence

Recent Videos

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Nagpur Violence: DCP Rahul Maknikar Says 10 Teams Formed, Detained 50 People | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Rang Panchami 2025 Being Celebrated in Madhya Pradesh's Indore | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

'Aashram 3': Chandan Roy Sanyal Talks About Preparing for Bhopa's Character | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Thir Theri: Chariot Procession Begins at Subramaniya Swamy Temple in Madurai | Tamil Nadu

Video Icon
Madurai Celebrates Lord Subramanian, Goddess Meenakshi’s Wedding at Thiruparankundram Temple

Madurai Celebrates Lord Subramanian, Goddess Meenakshi’s Wedding at Thiruparankundram Temple

Video Icon