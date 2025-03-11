Jasmin Walia Vs RJ Mahvash: Net worth of Hardik, Chahal's rumoured gfs

Entertainment
Indian team players Hardik Pandya and Yuzi Chahal are currently a hot topic on social media
Hardik and Chahal are in the headlines because both of their rumored girlfriends created a stir during the Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend is said to be British singer Jasmin Walia, while there are reports of a relationship between Yuzi Chahal and RJ Mahvash
Jasmin Walia was seen supporting the Indian team in most matches in Dubai. She even went to the final to cheer for Hardik
RJ Mahvash came into the trend when she was seen with Yuzi Chahal at the Dubai International during the final match between India and New Zealand
According to reports, Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend Jasmin Walia's net worth is said to be around ₹3 crore. She is a famous singer
According to reports, Yuzi Chahal's rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash's net worth is said to be around ₹35 lakh. She is much less than Jasmin
