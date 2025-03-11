Entertainment

Jasmin Walia Vs RJ Mahvash: Net worth of Hardik, Chahal's rumoured gfs

Hardik and Chahal in Discussion

Indian team players Hardik Pandya and Yuzi Chahal are currently a hot topic on social media

Both Rumored Girlfriends Created a Stir

Hardik and Chahal are in the headlines because both of their rumored girlfriends created a stir during the Champions Trophy 2025

Who Are Both Rumored Girlfriends?

Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend is said to be British singer Jasmin Walia, while there are reports of a relationship between Yuzi Chahal and RJ Mahvash

Where Did Jasmin Trend From?

Jasmin Walia was seen supporting the Indian team in most matches in Dubai. She even went to the final to cheer for Hardik

Where Did RJ Mahvash Trend?

RJ Mahvash came into the trend when she was seen with Yuzi Chahal at the Dubai International during the final match between India and New Zealand

How Much is Jasmin Worth?

According to reports, Hardik Pandya's rumored girlfriend Jasmin Walia's net worth is said to be around ₹3 crore. She is a famous singer

RJ Mahvash's Net Worth

According to reports, Yuzi Chahal's rumored girlfriend RJ Mahvash's net worth is said to be around ₹35 lakh. She is much less than Jasmin

