Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch

    First Published Sep 10, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    Malayalam actor Manju Warrier is celebrating her birthday today, on Saturday, September 10. One of the most popular actors from the Malayalam cinema, Manju debuted in the film industry with ‘Sahshyam’ in the year 1995. Here are 5 films of the actor her fans must not miss.

    Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram

    Malayalam star Manju Warrier turned a year older today, on Saturday, September 10. Know as the ‘Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema’, Manju marked her acting debut in the year 1995, at the age of 17. Other than being an actor, she is also a trained dancer. On her 44th birthday, we present you five award-winning films of the actor that her fans must watch.

    Pathram: In this movie, she essayed the character of a passionate journalist, called ‘Devika Shekhar’. It is one of the best films of the actor. A political drama, Manju’s dialogues which came with a lot of wits, were successful in making their way to the fans’ hearts. She also bagged the award for Filmfare Best Actress.

    Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram

    Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu: One of the most critically acclaimed movies of Manju Warrier’s career, ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’ was considered to be ahead of its time. She was awarded a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards.

    ALSO READ: What, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED? Read details here

    Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram

    How old are you?: After a long hiatus, when Manju Warrier returned to the screens once again, it was with the film ‘How Old Are You?’. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film drew parallels with her life.

    ALSO READ: Sexy video and pictures: Ameesha Patel looks drool-worthy in tiny bikini

    Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram

    Sallapam: Manju Warrier gave a new definition of love with her character portrayal of ‘Radha’. The film also stars Dileep in the lead role, and revolves around their love story.

    Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram

    Ee Puzhayum Kadannu: A romantic thriller, this film is about how a woman who falls in love with a man, cannot marry him because of she has two unmarried older sisters at home. It is about how ‘Anjali’ (Manju Warrier’s character) conspires with her boyfriend to get married to him. The film was a major commercial success.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All well between Salaar director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas drb

    All well between 'Salaar' director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas?

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II visit on sets of Marudhanayagam drb

    Kamal Haasan remembers Queen Elizabeth II's visit on sets of 'Marudhanayagam'

    Honey Singh Shalini Talwar to Dhanush Aishwarya Rajinikanth 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022 drb

    Honey Singh-Shalini to Dhanush-Aishwarya, 8 celeb divorces that rocked showbiz in 2022

    Video and Pictures Bipasha Basu enjoys her Shaad ceremony in pink saree RBA

    Video and Pictures: Bipasha Basu enjoys her ‘Shaad' ceremony (Bengali Baby Shower), in pink saree

    Brahmastra Part One Shiva Review Stunning VFX brilliant cast but weak storyline drb

    'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' Review: Stunning VFX, brilliant cast, but weak storyline

    Recent Stories

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for September 10 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for September 10, 2022: Challenging day for Aries, Libra; good day for Gemini, Scorpio

    Numerology Prediction for September 10 2022 Here s what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for September 10, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    What Tejasswi Prakash Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED Read details here drb

    What, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra are ENGAGED? Read details here

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal snt

    Gurugram bar cancels stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows after threat from VHP, Bajrang Dal

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India snt

    12 cheetahs likely to arrive from South Africa next month; Expert explains breeding obstacles in India

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon
    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    Video Icon
    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Video Icon
    Asia Cup 2022, India vs Afghanistan, IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us - KL Rahul-ayh

    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG: 'Virat Kohli scoring runs is a huge bonus for us' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles test-fired off Odisha coast

    6 Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missiles tested off Odisha coast

    Video Icon