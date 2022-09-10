Happy Birthday Manju Warrier: 5 films of the Malayalam actor you must watch
Malayalam actor Manju Warrier is celebrating her birthday today, on Saturday, September 10. One of the most popular actors from the Malayalam cinema, Manju debuted in the film industry with ‘Sahshyam’ in the year 1995. Here are 5 films of the actor her fans must not miss.
Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram
Malayalam star Manju Warrier turned a year older today, on Saturday, September 10. Know as the ‘Lady Superstar of Malayalam Cinema’, Manju marked her acting debut in the year 1995, at the age of 17. Other than being an actor, she is also a trained dancer. On her 44th birthday, we present you five award-winning films of the actor that her fans must watch.
Pathram: In this movie, she essayed the character of a passionate journalist, called ‘Devika Shekhar’. It is one of the best films of the actor. A political drama, Manju’s dialogues which came with a lot of wits, were successful in making their way to the fans’ hearts. She also bagged the award for Filmfare Best Actress.
Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram
Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu: One of the most critically acclaimed movies of Manju Warrier’s career, ‘Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu’ was considered to be ahead of its time. She was awarded a Special Jury Award at the National Film Awards.
Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram
How old are you?: After a long hiatus, when Manju Warrier returned to the screens once again, it was with the film ‘How Old Are You?’. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film drew parallels with her life.
Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram
Sallapam: Manju Warrier gave a new definition of love with her character portrayal of ‘Radha’. The film also stars Dileep in the lead role, and revolves around their love story.
Image: Manju Warrier/Instagram
Ee Puzhayum Kadannu: A romantic thriller, this film is about how a woman who falls in love with a man, cannot marry him because of she has two unmarried older sisters at home. It is about how ‘Anjali’ (Manju Warrier’s character) conspires with her boyfriend to get married to him. The film was a major commercial success.