Grammys 2022: Where and when to watch in India, performances and more details

Following the Oscars in 2022, we predict that the Grammy Awards in 2022 will be the next big event, with the music industry's who walk the red carpet looking they're very best.

Image: Getty Images

The Grammy Awards, the music industry's most significant event, are slated to take place on the first weekend of April 2022, and we're sure you're thrilled to see your favourite musicians receive the prized trophy.

The Grammys 2022 will be much more spectacular than usual, as BTS is slated to hit the stage for a dazzling performance this year. The Grammy Honors nominees list for this year looks promising, with some of the biggest performers, like Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R., nominated for eight awards.

Jon Batiste is the Grammy nominee with the most nominations this year. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, both with seven nominations, are among the other notable musicians who have received several nominations.



Where be Grammys shown in India?

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The awards event will be live-streamed in India beginning at 5.30 a.m. on April 4.

Where can I watch the Grammys in India?

The Grammy Awards will be televised live on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET for viewers in the United States. The event will be broadcast live in India on April 4 at 5.30 a.m. on the Sony Liv app.

Host of Grammys 2022?

This year's Grammys will be hosted by Trevor Noah, who is returning after his successful stint last year.