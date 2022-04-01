April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies

Check out the complete list of movies and shows released in April 2022.

Do you enjoy binge-watching and constantly look for new programmes and web series to watch? You've come to the right spot; listed below are the new series available on OTT this month. Check out the full list of games released in April 2022.



Amazon Prime Video

April 1

Radhe Shyam

Drive My Car

April 8

Naradhan

All the Old Knives

Netflix April 2022 releases — the full list

April 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood

Battle: Freestyle

The Bubble

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

CoComelon: Season 5

Contagion

The Dictator

Focus

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2

The Italian Job

Kizoku Kourin -PRINCE OF LEGEND-

Kizoku Tanjou -PRINCE OF LEGEND-: Season 1

The Last Bus: Season 1

Meet the Parents

Oddbods: Season 3

Paprika

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Tiger & Bunny - The Beginning -

Tiger & Bunny - The Rising -

Tomorrow: Season 1, weekly

Trivia Quest: Season 1

Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash

World War Z

April 5

Black Dog

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers' Club: Season 1

Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series

Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1, weekly

April 7

Dasvi

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines: Season 1

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

The In Between

Metal Lords

Queen of the South: Season 5

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9

My Liberation Notes: Season 1

Our Blues: Season 1, new episode

SPY x FAMILY, new episode

April 10

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

April 12

The Creature Cases: Season 1

Happiness: Season 1

Hard Cell: Season 1

Jump like a Witch: Season 1, new episode

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks: Season 1

Smother-in-Law: Season 1

The Taming of the Shrewd

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land: Season 1

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: all seasons

Mai: Season 1

April 16

Man of God

April 19

Battle Kitty: Season 1

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 19/20

Better Call Saul: Season 6, weekly

April 20

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series

The Marked Heart: Season 1

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245: Season 1

April 21

All About Gila

He's Expecting: Season 1

April 22

The 7 Lives of Lea: Season 1

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper: Season 1

Selling Sunset: Season 5

Taxi Driver: Season 1

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show: Season 1

Kongsi Raya

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 1

Bubble

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Rumspringa

April TBA

Hold Tight: Season 1

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks: Season 1

Smother-in-Law: Season 1

The Taming of the Shrewd

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land: Season 1

LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: all seasons

Mai: Season 1

April 16

Man of God

April 19

Battle Kitty: Season 1

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 19/20

Better Call Saul: Season 6, weekly

April 20

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series

The Marked Heart: Season 1

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245: Season 1

April 21

All About Gila

He's Expecting: Season 1

April 22

The 7 Lives of Lea: Season 1

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper: Season 1

Selling Sunset: Season 5

Taxi Driver: Season 1

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show: Season 1

Kongsi Raya

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 1

Bubble

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Rumspringa

April TBA

Hold Tight: Season 1

Full list of Disney+ April 2022 schedule below:

APRIL 1

Herbie: Fully Loaded

Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere

APRIL 6

Moon Knight – Episode 2

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8, “Home School”

APRIL 8

Chasing Mavericks

APRIL 13

Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Moon Knight – Episode 3

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9, “Raging Bully”

APRIL 20

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale, “Old Towne Road”

Moon Knight – Episode 4

APRIL 22

Polar Bear – Premiere

Bear Witness – Premiere

Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere

The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere

APRIL 27

Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Moon Knight – Episode 5

ZEE5

April 8

Abhay season 3



Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?