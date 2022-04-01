Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies

    Check out the complete list of movies and shows released in April 2022.

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 1, 2022, 8:36 AM IST

    Do you enjoy binge-watching and constantly look for new programmes and web series to watch? You've come to the right spot; listed below are the new series available on OTT this month. Check out the full list of games released in April 2022.

    Amazon Prime Video

    April 1
    Radhe Shyam
    Drive My Car

    April 8
    Naradhan
    All the Old Knives

    Netflix April 2022 releases — the full list

    April 1
    13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
    Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
    Battle: Freestyle
    The Bubble
    Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
    CoComelon: Season 5
    Contagion
    The Dictator
    Focus
    Forever Out of My League
    Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
    The Italian Job
    Kizoku Kourin -PRINCE OF LEGEND-
    Kizoku Tanjou -PRINCE OF LEGEND-: Season 1
    The Last Bus: Season 1
    Meet the Parents
    Oddbods: Season 3
    Paprika
    Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
    Tiger & Bunny - The Beginning -
    Tiger & Bunny - The Rising -
    Tomorrow: Season 1, weekly
    Trivia Quest: Season 1
    Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash
    World War Z

    April 5
    Black Dog
    Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

    April 6
    Furioza
    Green Mothers' Club: Season 1
    Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series
    Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
    The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1, weekly

    April 7
    Dasvi
    Return to Space
    Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

    April 8
    Dancing on Glass
    Dirty Lines: Season 1
    Elite: Season 5
    Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
    The In Between
    Metal Lords
    Queen of the South: Season 5
    Tiger & Bunny 2
    Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

    April 9
    My Liberation Notes: Season 1
    Our Blues: Season 1, new episode
    SPY x FAMILY, new episode

    April 10
    Ghostbusters: Afterlife

    April 12
    The Creature Cases: Season 1
    Happiness: Season 1
    Hard Cell: Season 1
    Jump like a Witch: Season 1, new episode

    April 13
    April 14
    Ultraman: Season 2

    April 15
    Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
    Choose or Die
    Heirs to the Land: Season 1
    LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: all seasons
    Mai: Season 1

    April 16
    Man of God

    April 19
    Battle Kitty: Season 1
    Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
    White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

    April 19/20
    Better Call Saul: Season 6, weekly

    April 20
    Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series
    The Marked Heart: Season 1
    Russian Doll: Season 2
    The Turning Point
    Yakamoz S-245: Season 1

    April 21
    All About Gila
    He's Expecting: Season 1

    April 22
    The 7 Lives of Lea: Season 1
    Along for the Ride
    Heartstopper: Season 1
    Selling Sunset: Season 5
    Taxi Driver: Season 1

    April 26
    David Spade: Nothing Personal

    April 27
    Bullsh*t The Game Show: Season 1
    Kongsi Raya
    The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
    Silverton Siege

    April 28
    Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 1
    Bubble

    April 29
    Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes
    Honeymoon with My Mother
    Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
    Rumspringa

    April TBA
    Hold Tight: Season 1

    Full list of Disney+ April 2022 schedule below:

    APRIL 1
    Herbie: Fully Loaded
    Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere

    APRIL 6
    Moon Knight – Episode 2
    The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8, “Home School”

    APRIL 8
    Chasing Mavericks

    APRIL 13
    Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
    Moon Knight – Episode 3
    The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9, “Raging Bully”

    APRIL 20
    The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale, “Old Towne Road”
    Moon Knight – Episode 4

    APRIL 22
    Polar Bear – Premiere
    Bear Witness – Premiere
    Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere
    The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere

    APRIL 27
    Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
    Moon Knight – Episode 5

    ZEE5

    April 8
    Abhay season 3 
     

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2022, 8:39 AM IST
