April 2022 releases on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee 5; here's list of upcoming shows and movies
Check out the complete list of movies and shows released in April 2022.
Do you enjoy binge-watching and constantly look for new programmes and web series to watch? You've come to the right spot; listed below are the new series available on OTT this month. Check out the full list of games released in April 2022.
Amazon Prime Video
April 1
Radhe Shyam
Drive My Car
April 8
Naradhan
All the Old Knives
Netflix April 2022 releases — the full list
April 1
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood
Battle: Freestyle
The Bubble
Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
CoComelon: Season 5
Contagion
The Dictator
Focus
Forever Out of My League
Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
The Italian Job
Kizoku Kourin -PRINCE OF LEGEND-
Kizoku Tanjou -PRINCE OF LEGEND-: Season 1
The Last Bus: Season 1
Meet the Parents
Oddbods: Season 3
Paprika
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Tiger & Bunny - The Beginning -
Tiger & Bunny - The Rising -
Tomorrow: Season 1, weekly
Trivia Quest: Season 1
Vengeance Is Mine, All Others Pay Cash
World War Z
April 5
Black Dog
Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
Furioza
Green Mothers' Club: Season 1
Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story: Limited Series
Michela Giraud: The Truth, I Swear!
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 1, weekly
April 7
Dasvi
Return to Space
Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
Dancing on Glass
Dirty Lines: Season 1
Elite: Season 5
Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
The In Between
Metal Lords
Queen of the South: Season 5
Tiger & Bunny 2
Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
April 9
My Liberation Notes: Season 1
Our Blues: Season 1, new episode
SPY x FAMILY, new episode
April 10
Ghostbusters: Afterlife
April 12
The Creature Cases: Season 1
Happiness: Season 1
Hard Cell: Season 1
Jump like a Witch: Season 1, new episode
April 13
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks: Season 1
Smother-in-Law: Season 1
The Taming of the Shrewd
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land: Season 1
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: all seasons
Mai: Season 1
April 16
Man of God
April 19
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 19/20
Better Call Saul: Season 6, weekly
April 20
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series
The Marked Heart: Season 1
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245: Season 1
April 21
All About Gila
He's Expecting: Season 1
April 22
The 7 Lives of Lea: Season 1
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper: Season 1
Selling Sunset: Season 5
Taxi Driver: Season 1
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show: Season 1
Kongsi Raya
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 1
Bubble
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
Rumspringa
April TBA
Hold Tight: Season 1
Almost Happy: Season 2
Our Great National Parks: Season 1
Smother-in-Law: Season 1
The Taming of the Shrewd
April 14
Ultraman: Season 2
April 15
Anatomy of a Scandal: Limited Series
Choose or Die
Heirs to the Land: Season 1
LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu: all seasons
Mai: Season 1
April 16
Man of God
April 19
Battle Kitty: Season 1
Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 19/20
Better Call Saul: Season 6, weekly
April 20
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes: Limited Series
The Marked Heart: Season 1
Russian Doll: Season 2
The Turning Point
Yakamoz S-245: Season 1
April 21
All About Gila
He's Expecting: Season 1
April 22
The 7 Lives of Lea: Season 1
Along for the Ride
Heartstopper: Season 1
Selling Sunset: Season 5
Taxi Driver: Season 1
April 26
David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
Bullsh*t The Game Show: Season 1
Kongsi Raya
The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
Silverton Siege
April 28
Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles: Season 1
Bubble
April 29
Grace and Frankie: Season 7 – The Final Episodes
Honeymoon with My Mother
Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
Rumspringa
April TBA
Hold Tight: Season 1
Full list of Disney+ April 2022 schedule below:
APRIL 1
Herbie: Fully Loaded
Better Nate Than Ever – Premiere
APRIL 6
Moon Knight – Episode 2
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 8, “Home School”
APRIL 8
Chasing Mavericks
APRIL 13
Scrat Tales – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Moon Knight – Episode 3
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Episode 9, “Raging Bully”
APRIL 20
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder – Season 1 Finale, “Old Towne Road”
Moon Knight – Episode 4
APRIL 22
Polar Bear – Premiere
Bear Witness – Premiere
Explorer: The Last Tepui – Premiere
The Biggest Little Farm: The Return – Premiere
APRIL 27
Sketchbook – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Moon Knight – Episode 5
ZEE5
April 8
Abhay season 3
Also Read: 5 hot and sexy pictures of Aditi Hundia, Ishan Kishan’s rumoured lover
Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s wedding update comes from mom Neetu Kapoor?