From hickey with Sukesh Chandrasekhar to linkup with Salman Khan, 4 times Jacqueline Fernandez made headlines

Jacqueline Fernandez and conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s picture is going viral wherein the actor has a ‘hickey’ on her neck. Here are four times when Jacqueline Fernandez made news for her alleged ‘relationships’.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was trending on Saturday for a picture of her with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar that shows a ‘hickey’ on her neck while Sukesh is kissing her on the nose. The actress has been a lot in the news lately for her alleged relationship with the conman who is presently facing a case for a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Let’s take a look at the four times when Jacqueline made headlines for her alleged relationships.

Her alleged romantic involvement with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned Jacqueline Fernandes in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 extortion case. The conman had also given her gifts worth crores of rupees. It was during this case that her romantic pictures with Sukesh Chandrasekhar were highly shared on social media. The conman had also booked a chartered plane for Jackie’s travel, apart from her fancy stays in a star rated hotel in Chennai. ALSO READ: Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi’s ‘gifts’ to be seized by Enforcement Directorate

Link-up with Salman Khan: Jacqueline Fernandez was the co-star of Salman Khan in ‘Kick’. The two actors are said to be very close friends. So much so that Jacqueline had spent a lot of time at Salman’s Panvel farmhouse during the lockdown. There were reports that claimed the two were in a romantic relationship. However, nothing was ever confirmed by either of the two actors.

Her long relationship with Sajid Khan: Jacqueline Fernandez dated filmmaker Sajid Khan for quite a few years. She was also a part of the cast of Sajid’s film ‘Houseful’. Their relationship came to an end in 2013. It has been reported that Sajid was allegedly very possessive of Jacqueline which was having eventually impacted her career, and therefore, she decided to part her ways with him. ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s story to make it to the OTT? Read details

