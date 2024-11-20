From AR Rahman to Zakir Hussain: Who is Mohini Dey? Bassist makes divorce announcement after Rahman's split

At just 28 years old, Mohini Dey has already made a name for herself as one of India’s top musicians. Known for her extraordinary talent on the bass guitar, she has also carved out a diverse career as a vocalist, composer, and producer.

In a surprising turn of events, Mohini Dey, the celebrated bassist for AR Rahman, has announced her divorce from saxophonist Mark Hartsuch, mere hours after Rahman revealed his own separation from his wife of 19 years, Saira Banu. The timing of Dey's announcement quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking speculation about the coincidence between the two high-profile separations.

At just 28 years old, Mohini Dey has already made a name for herself as one of India's top musicians. Known for her extraordinary talent on the bass guitar, she has also carved out a diverse career as a vocalist, composer, and producer. Alongside her musical pursuits, Dey's LinkedIn profile reveals that she is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur, showcasing her multi-faceted skills.

Her journey in the music world began at the young age of nine, and since then, Dey has become a prominent figure, both in India and internationally. She is currently a part of the renowned musical collective, Coke Studio India, and Gaan Bangla's "Wind of Change." Over the years, Dey has collaborated with a range of legendary musicians, including Zakir Hussain, Shivamani, Willow Smith, and Steve Vai, among many others.

In August 2023, Dey released her debut album, Mohini Dey, a stunning fusion of RnB, funk, rock, jazz, and Indian Carnatic rhythms. The album has received praise for its innovative sound and Dey's exceptional musicality.

Dey's personal life made headlines recently when she shared the news of her split with Mark Hartsuch. In an Instagram post, Dey emphasized that the decision was mutual, adding that although they were parting ways, they would continue to collaborate professionally on projects, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey group. "While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," Dey wrote, requesting fans to respect their privacy and avoid judgment.

