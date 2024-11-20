From AR Rahman to Zakir Hussain: Who is Mohini Dey? Bassist makes divorce announcement after Rahman's split

At just 28 years old, Mohini Dey has already made a name for herself as one of India’s top musicians. Known for her extraordinary talent on the bass guitar, she has also carved out a diverse career as a vocalist, composer, and producer.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 8:05 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 8:05 PM IST

In a surprising turn of events, Mohini Dey, the celebrated bassist for AR Rahman, has announced her divorce from saxophonist Mark Hartsuch, mere hours after Rahman revealed his own separation from his wife of 19 years, Saira Banu. The timing of Dey's announcement quickly caught the attention of netizens, sparking speculation about the coincidence between the two high-profile separations.

article_image2

At just 28 years old, Mohini Dey has already made a name for herself as one of India's top musicians. Known for her extraordinary talent on the bass guitar, she has also carved out a diverse career as a vocalist, composer, and producer. Alongside her musical pursuits, Dey's LinkedIn profile reveals that she is also a fashion designer and entrepreneur, showcasing her multi-faceted skills.

article_image3

Her journey in the music world began at the young age of nine, and since then, Dey has become a prominent figure, both in India and internationally. She is currently a part of the renowned musical collective, Coke Studio India, and Gaan Bangla's "Wind of Change." Over the years, Dey has collaborated with a range of legendary musicians, including Zakir Hussain, Shivamani, Willow Smith, and Steve Vai, among many others.

article_image4

In August 2023, Dey released her debut album, Mohini Dey, a stunning fusion of RnB, funk, rock, jazz, and Indian Carnatic rhythms. The album has received praise for its innovative sound and Dey's exceptional musicality.

article_image5

Dey's personal life made headlines recently when she shared the news of her split with Mark Hartsuch. In an Instagram post, Dey emphasized that the decision was mutual, adding that although they were parting ways, they would continue to collaborate professionally on projects, including MaMoGi and the Mohini Dey group. "While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed," Dey wrote, requesting fans to respect their privacy and avoid judgment.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here ATG

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai show: Know date, tickets and other details here

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white dmn

Andrea Jeremiah opens up about career break due to rare skin condition leaving eyebrows, eyelashes white

Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage AJR

Double blow: Amid AR Rahman-Saira Banu split news, his bassist Mohini Dey also ends her marriage

Throwback to when Shah Rukh Khan revealed real reason of naming his son Aryan; Read here ATG

Why Shah Rukh Khan chose Aryan as his son’s name; Know UNIQUE reason here

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles RBA

Bigg Boss 18: TV reality show goes green, replaces plastic bottles with steel bottles

Recent Stories

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Dolby Labs Stock Surges Pre-Market On Q4 Earnings Beat, FY25 Outlook: Retail Sentiment Brightens

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

Come See How one “Hero Ingredient” Generated 100,000% Stock Gains and how the Same Team is Using the Same Playbook to Invent a new Beverage Segment

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

TJX Stock In Focus After Q3 Earnings Beat, Raised Outlook: Retail Cheers Loudly

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

Keysight Stock Surges Pre-Market After Q4 Earnings Beat But Analysts Divided On Recovery Timeline: Retail’s Jubilant

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries RBA

From Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna to Fahadh Faasil and more, know Pushpa 2 cast's salaries

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon