Box Office Report: Here’s how much Sita Ramam, Cobra, Karthikeya 2, Liger raked in on Friday

The Hindi version of Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur-starrer ‘Sita Ramam’, was released in the theatres on Friday. The film competed with 'Cobra' and 'Karthikeya 2' at the box office. Check out how did the films perform on Friday at the box office.

The reign of South films and their actors continues to reign over the box office. Nikhil Siddharth’s ‘Karthikeya 2’ and Chiyaan Vikram’s ‘Cobra’ have already been dominating the box office. Amidst this, Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Sita Ramam’, after creating a ruckus at the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam box offices, has now entered the Hindi box office. The film, which was released on Friday, had a disappointing opening day itself. It has not been able to cross the Rs 1 crore mark on its opening day. Take a look at how all the films performed at the box office o Friday, including Cobra, Karthikeya 2 and Liger.

Cobra: The collection of Chiyaan Vikram's film Cobra seems to be falling for the third consecutive day. On the first day, Vikram's film did a business of Rs 17.45 crore. It earned Rs 5.15 crore on the second day, recording a decline of 70 per cent. At the same time, according to the figures coming out, the film collected only Rs 3.70 crore on the third day. Along with this, Chiyan Vikram's film earned a total of Rs 26.30 crore within three days. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed shows off skin in DIY outfit; pastes flowers to cover assets

Karthikeya 2: South actor Nikhil Siddharth's film 'Karthikeya 2' has become one of the biggest blockbuster hits of the year. The film, which gave tough competition to big budget films like 'Laal Singh Chaddha', 'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Liger', has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Talking about the performance of the film at the Indian box office, even on the 21st day, Nikhil Siddharth's film is collecting more than a crore on a daily basis. With this, the earnings of 'Karthikeya 2' have crossed Rs 77 crore. ALSO READ: Puri Jagannadh to compensate distributors after Vijay Deverakonda's Liger sinks

Liger: The condition of Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut film has been worse than Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Liger, which was released in the theatres in five languages on August 25, is barely earning anything. On the ninth day, this sports drama film collected only Rs 50 lakh, across languages. Along with this, the film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, has been able to do a total business of Rs 40.58 crore within nine days.

Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur's film proved to be a blockbuster in the South. Unfortunately, it did not show anything special at the Hindi box office. Made at a cost of Rs 30 crores, this film collapsed on its opening day itself. According to preliminary figures, the film has done a business of around Rs 70 lakh on the first day.

