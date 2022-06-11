Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Box Office Report: Jurassic World Dominion leads way; see how Janhit Mein Jaari, 777 Charlie performed

    First Published Jun 11, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    The new films - Jurassic World Dominion, Janhit Mein Jaari and 777 Charlie were released in the theatres on Friday. Will these have an impact on Vikram, Major and Samrat Prithviraj? Find out!

    Image: Official film poster

    After a clash of Vikram, Major and Samrat Prithviraj at the box week last Friday, on June 3, this time it again was a battle between three more films – Janhit Mein Jaari, Jurassic World Dominior and 777 Charlie.

    Unlike last week wherein the competition was between South and Hindi cinema, this week’s box office clash was between Hollywood vs South vs Bollywood.

    Among the three latest film releases, the newest edition to the Jurassic films is the one that has been winning the race at the box office. Clearly, it was Hollywood that dominated the opening day box office collection over Bollywood or South cinema. Take a look at the performance of these films at the box office, and also of Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar and Adivi Sesh’s films as they step into their second week.

    Image: Official film poster

    Jurassic World Dominion: The growing market of Hollywood films in the country has been further enhanced by the sixth and last film of the 'Jurassic Park' franchise. The film, based on the struggle of humans and dinosaurs to coexist, has grossed around Rs 8 crore in India, according to preliminary figures, including the English and other Indian language versions.

    Image: Official film poster

    Janhit Mein Jaari: Starring Nushrratt Bharucha in the lead role, Janhit Mein Jaari has received some great reviews by the office. However, the film has not been able to make much business at the box office. According to preliminary figures, the film has taken an opening of around Rs 50 lakh on the first day. The film is expected to benefit from its audience review in the next two days.

    Image: Official film poster

    777 Charlie: Producer-actor Rakshit Shetty's film depicts the love of a dog by its owner. Rare are the occasions when dog movies can leave the audience disappointed. 777 Charlie has earned around Rs 6 crore according to the initial figures on the first day of release. Considering the budget of the film, it is being seen as a good start.

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Samrat Prithviraj: The film has started landing in all the theatres on the second Friday of its release. Its shows in multiplexes have been reduced. The film had earned Rs 55.05 crore in the first week. It earned Rs 1.70 crore on the eighth day of release i.e. second Friday.

    Image: PR Agency

    Vikram: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahad Faasil's Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed Tamil film 'Vikram', which was released last week, touched Rs 150 crore at the box office on the second Friday of its release. The film earned a net worth of Rs 143.95 crore in the first week. On the second Friday of the film, the total earnings of all the languages together was about eight crore rupees according to the initial figures.

    Image: Adivi Sesh/Instagram

    Major: The charisma of actor Adivi Sesh's film Major, also seems to be descending in the second week itself. The film had earned around Rs 32.19 crore in the first week. On the first day of the second week, the film earned only Rs 1 crore.

