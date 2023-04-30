Esha Gupta suffers OOPS moment, gets trolled for going braless; netizens say 'ye ni***es dikha kar..." (WATCH)

Esha Gupta was recently photographed wearing an off-white bodycon dress and no bra in the city. Her ni**es showed beneath her attire enough to attract everyone's attention while she posed for photographers.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Esha Gupta's social media handles are unquestionably a pleasure for her followers. With her stunning photographs and videos, the actress never fails to wow. She is frequently referred to be a real fashionista. However, the internet has not received Esha's most recent appearance. They are really dissatisfied and disturbed.



The paparazzi recently photographed Esha Gupta when she walked out for an event in Mumbai. She wore a white bodycon dress and seemed to be braless. The video quickly captured everyone's attention and stunned Esha's supporters. While some wondered if she hadn't checked her mirror before leaving the house, others wrote'shame'. (WATCH VIDEO)



While she posed for cameras, her ni**es flashed beneath her outfit enough to catch everyone's attention. After this video surfaced on social media, where fans showered love, a section of unimpressed netizens dropped nasty comments. One said, 'Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house???' another wrote, 'ye ni*es dikha kar kaam mang rahi'.



“Don’t they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention 👎," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Sharam kro". One netizen also questioned about her fashion choices and commented, “Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi". A user also compared Esha to Urfi Javed and wrote, “Jo Urfi Javed nahi dikhati…yeh woh dikha rhi hai…toh fir urfi toh bahut decent huyee eske samne." Watch the viral video here:

While many people mocked the actress, Esha's fans defended her. “Why people are so much hateful and hostile against women’s bodies," one of the fans wrote. “Hottiiee 🔥 indeed. Not wearing innerwear is the new trend, I guess," another comment read.



Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was most recently seen in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3. The actress previously told a media house about her involvement in the series, "I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw 'Aashram' during the lockdown and wished to be a part of the show." Getting this series was more of a cosmic gift." Also Read: Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

