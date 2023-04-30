Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Esha Gupta suffers OOPS moment, gets trolled for going braless; netizens say 'ye ni***es dikha kar..." (WATCH)

    First Published Apr 30, 2023, 2:58 PM IST

    Esha Gupta was recently photographed wearing an off-white bodycon dress and no bra in the city. Her ni**es showed beneath her attire enough to attract everyone's attention while she posed for photographers.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha Gupta's social media handles are unquestionably a pleasure for her followers. With her stunning photographs and videos, the actress never fails to wow. She is frequently referred to be a real fashionista. However, the internet has not received Esha's most recent appearance. They are really dissatisfied and disturbed.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The paparazzi recently photographed Esha Gupta when she walked out for an event in Mumbai. She wore a white bodycon dress and seemed to be braless. The video quickly captured everyone's attention and stunned Esha's supporters. While some wondered if she hadn't checked her mirror before leaving the house, others wrote'shame'. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While she posed for cameras, her ni**es flashed beneath her outfit enough to catch everyone's attention. After this video surfaced on social media, where fans showered love, a section of unimpressed netizens dropped nasty comments. One said, 'Don't they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house???' another wrote, 'ye ni*es dikha kar kaam mang rahi'. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    “Don’t they see in the mirror before stepping out of the house??? Just for seeking some attention 👎," one of the comments read. Another user wrote, “Sharam kro". One netizen also questioned about her fashion choices and commented, “Gajab haal hai ghor kalyug fashion ke naam per kuch bhi". A user also compared Esha to Urfi Javed and wrote, “Jo Urfi Javed nahi dikhati…yeh woh dikha rhi hai…toh fir urfi toh bahut decent huyee eske samne." Watch the viral video here:

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While many people mocked the actress, Esha's fans defended her. “Why people are so much hateful and hostile against women’s bodies," one of the fans wrote. “Hottiiee 🔥 indeed. Not wearing innerwear is the new trend, I guess," another comment read.
     

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was most recently seen in Prakash Jha's Aashram 3. The actress previously told a media house about her involvement in the series, "I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw 'Aashram' during the lockdown and wished to be a part of the show." Getting this series was more of a cosmic gift." Also Read: Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Esha was most recently seen in Anupam Kher's vigilante action-thriller One Day: Justice Delivered (2019). Also Read: Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Kerala Story propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film ADC

    'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner

    Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know RBA

    Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know

    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband ADC

    Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Neetu Kapoor drops throwback picture remembering her late husband

    Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

    Is Shakira going to jail for 8 years in tax evasion case? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka need 'Vitamin-P', P for 'performance' not BJP's 'polarisation', says Jairam Ramesh AJR

    'Karnataka needs 'Vitamin-P', P for 'performance' not BJP's 'polarisation', says Jairam Ramesh

    football Manchester United takeover: Has Brit billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe outbid Qatar Sheikh Jassim?-ayh

    Manchester United takeover: Has Brit billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe outbid Qatar's Sheikh Jassim?

    Pilot invites female friend inside cockpit: DGCA issues show cause notices to Air India CEO AJR

    DGCA issues show cause notice to Air India CEO as pilot allows friend in cockpit

    The Kerala Story propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film ADC

    'The Kerala Story' propaganda: Here's what Adah Sharma says about film

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner RBA

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor relationship: Here's what Arhaan Khan has to say about mother's new partner

    Recent Videos

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    MTB Shimla 2023: 'Cycling is in my blood; this event changed my life'

    Video Icon
    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon