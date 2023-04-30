Met Gala 2023: Will Alia Bhatt's cat 'Edward' walk the red carpet? Here's what we know

Every year, the Met Gala is one of the most renowned events on the fashion calendar. The highly anticipated event is set to take place on May 1, 2023, next month. Every year, the event is attended by a slew of celebrities from across the world, and this year, far too many are on the guest list.

Alia Bhatt will be making her red carpet debut this year, and we are excited to see her. She recently posted some behind-the-scenes photos and hinted at her particular friend.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with her kitten Edward. The actress looked lovely in a black gown while cradling her fuzzy kid and kissing its cheek. The first photo was labelled "Prepping for the Met," while the second was captioned "with my own Coup-Ed."

Fans anxiously anticipate Alia's jaw-dropping debut at the Met Gala 2023. Furthermore, the Brahmastra actress was seen leaving the city from the airport on Friday night.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt has several intriguing projects in the works. The actress, who was most recently seen in Brahmastra, will soon be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the film, she will co-star with Ranveer Singh. Alia will also make her Hollywood debut in the spy thriller Heart Of Stone, which stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

