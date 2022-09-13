Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Emmys 2022: Chrissy Teigen cradles baby bump on red carpet

    First Published Sep 13, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    Model Chrissy Teigen flaunted her baby bump at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards that were held in Los Angeles, California on Monday. As she walked the red carpet, she said that she needs ‘more’ to eat than the small snack packs of Emmys 2022.

    Image: Getty Images

    Model Chrissy Teigen stunned in a pink sequinned dress that she opted for the red carpet look at the Emmys 2022. Chrissy was in her full maternity glow as she flaunted her baby bump at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards 2022. She arrived with her husband John Legend. While at the event, Chrissy shared an image of her hubby, sitting at their table as he held a small box containing covered pretzels, nuts, chips and dried apricots. Sharing the picture, Chrissy wrote how she needed ‘more’ food than the small snack pack that the Emmys had to offer.

    Image: Getty Images

    Taking to Twitter, Chrissy Teigen shared the photograph on her official handle and wrote: “oh I’m gonna need more than this lol.”

    ALSO READ: Emmy Awards 2022: Hwang Dong Hyuk, Zendaya win Best Actor, Best Actress for Squid Games, Euphoria

    Image: Getty Images

    The 36-year-old model, Chrissy Teigen attended the show in a stunning pink sequined dress. Meanwhile, her husband, John Legend, was one of the performers for the evening. He performed ‘Pieces’ during the In Memoriam segment at the show, wearing a cream-coloured suit.

    ALSO READ: Brahmastra box office collection: Ayan Mukerji’s film clears Monday test, beats ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    Image: Getty Images

    It was last month, in August, that John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, officially announced that they were expecting a rainbow baby. This comes in nearly two months after Chrissy suffered an unfortunate pregnancy loss.

    Image: Getty Images

    Chrissy Teigen has also been feeling anxious about her pregnancy lately. She reportedly spoke of the “hard time” she was having to keep her pregnancy news under wraps.

