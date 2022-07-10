Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Take fashion cue from Esha Gupta to Ananya Panday for Bakrid

    First Published Jul 10, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Eid-al-Adha 2022: Still thinking about what to wear for Bakrid 2022? here are five fashion inspirations from Bollywood beauties that can help you decide with your eid outfit.

    Image: Ananya Panday, Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Are you still confused about what to wear on Eid-al-Adha 2022, also known as Bakrid or Bakra Eid? Well, if that is the case then we have got you sorted. When it comes to fashion, Bollywood has no dearth of inspiration. From Esha Gupta to Ananya Panday, and of course, the ‘Pataudi Shehzaadi’ Sara Ali Khan, every actress from the Hindi film industry will have some of the other fashion cues for all your festive looks, including Eid. So, here are give actresses from the showbiz from whom you can take a clue for what to wear on the occasion of Eid and celebrate the festival in the trendiest yet traditional manner.

    Image: Esha Gupta/Instagram

    Esha Gupta: Ladies, when it comes to festivals, there is nothing that can beat an elegant saree. And when we say saree, we also mean that you don’t necessarily have to go too bold or flashy with your saree, in the sense that it’s heavily embroidered or in loud colours. A plain printer saree in chiffon, georgette or satin can be very graceful for the occasion, just as the one that Esha Gupta is wearing in this picture.

    ALSO READ: Eid-al-Adha 2022: On Bakra Eid, try these 5 scrumptious mutton biryanis

    Image: Disha Patani/Instagram

    Disha Patani: If you are someone who loves your saree to be as dazzling as you, then go for this sequenced saree in powder pink that Disha Patani is wearing. The colour is something that you can choose to wear during the day or at night, and it will still make you stand out from the rest. You can either wear a blouse in a matching subtle tone or experiment with going contrast.

    ALSO READ: Happy Eid al-Adha 2022 Shayari: On Bakrid, share these shayaris with friends, family

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor: A green and white printed saree can never go wrong for any occasion, including Eid-al-Adha 2022. Janhvi Kapoor’s this saree can be a perfect Eid outfit for you, especially if you have guests coming over for lunch. This subtle yet powerful green colour will make you shine bright in the gathering and do wonders to you.

    Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

    Ananya Panday: This sequenced saree that Ananya Panday wore for IIFA Awards 2022 fits perfectly for any festive celebration. Whether it is Eid or Diwali, opt for a saree like this and see how heads turn around as you walk through the Eid party.

    Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

    Sara Ali Khan: If saree is not your thing or if you want to go full Eid-mood, then opt for Sara Ali Khan's modern take on a sharara. This look is a perfect blend of modernity and traditions.

