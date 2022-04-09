Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan: Dancer to entrepreneur, 5 qualities about actress fans should know

Kavya Madhavan is a businesswoman in addition to being an actress. She owns the online apparel brand Laksyah, among other things.

Kavya Madhavan is in the news because of the ongoing 2017 actor assault case. She has been called for questioning in connection with the case. Kavya is a famous Malayalam actress and wife of Dileep, the prominent accused actor. She is now summoned for questioning on Monday, April 11.



A voice message recovered by the crime branch from one of the accused's phone reveals that Kavya Madhavan has allegedly plotted the crime, while Dileep became involved much later. The leaked audio note contains a discussion between accused Suraj (Dileep's brother-in-law) and Sarath. During the interview, Suraj claims that the main mastermind of the case was Kavya Madhavan, who intended to put her former buddy (the abducted actress) in jeopardy.



Dileep, who previously married actress Manju Warrier, married Kavya on November 25, 2016, and the couple welcomed a daughter on October 19, 2018.



Talking about Kavya Madhavan, she is one of the famous actresses in Mollywood, with more than 75 movies in her kitty. Besides acting, she is also known for many other things; here are a few.

Kavya is a poet and singer: Kavya is a melodic vocalist. Kavyadalangal, an album composed by Twinz Tunes, was also published by her. Kavya is a playback singer as well. Aside from Mounamaay Manassil from Matinee, she sang for the film Hadiya. She also writes lyrics. En Kalbilulloru from One Way Ticket and Kalaam Neeangu Poyo from Akashvani are two of her songs.

Kavya is a fantastic Bharatanatyam dancer: Everyone knows that Kavya is a dancer who has performed at many events and award ceremonies. But she hasn't done it for a movie in a long time.

Kavya is a successful businesswoman: She started a business venture while at the peak of her film career. Kavya stated in an interview that launching an apparel store was the ideal option because her father had been in the textile business for over four decades back home in Neeleeswaram. Her brother, who has a degree in fashion technology, also assists her with her firm. Laksyah is the name of her online apparel company, situated in Kochi and sells a variety of designer saris, dress materials, and daily wear. Also Read: Actor Dileep’s Aluva house raided by Kerala police in alleged assault case (Watch)

Kavya is an author: Mathrubhumi Books published a collection of memoirs written by Kavya, titled Kathayil Alpam Kavyam. The book provides insight into Kavya's upbringing, school days, and cinema career. Subhash Chandran and Deedi Damodaran released Kavya's book at a function held in KP Kesava Menon Hall in Kozhikode on April 11, 2013. Also Read: When Kavya Madhavan called Dileep 'uncle'; read some unknown facts about the star