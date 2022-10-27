Did you know Shah Rukh Khan was prepared to take a gun shot from Abu Salem for Karan Johar? Read this NOW

Karan Johar recounted in his book an event in which he received a threat call from underworld don Abu Salem during the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, and Shah Rukh Khan was prepared to take a bullet for him.

The friendship between Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar goes a long way. They've been best friends and given some of Bollywood's biggest songs. They, too, had their ups and downs, but they always came back stronger together.

Karan described an occasion when Shah Rukh was eager to take a gunshot from underworld figure Abu Salem during the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hain in an excerpt from his memoir, An Unsuitable Boy.



Karan had disclosed in the chapter that he had gotten a threat call from Abu Salem, who presumably did not want his film to be published on that Friday. His mother answered the phone and heard a guy say, 'Your kid is wearing a red T-shirt, and I can see him right now.' And if you release this film on Friday, we'll shoot him.'



His mother was trembling in fear. She dashed to the door and began pushing the elevator number. As Karan approached the ninth floor, she took him inside the room and urged him to contact the cops.

"Everyone was present that evening, including my father, Shah Rukh, the cops, and Adi." The officers told us, 'We will protect you, but you must proceed.' You must not reveal your fear. The debut must take place on Thursday,' according to the passage.



"Shah Rukh said, 'What nonsense! I'm standing here in front of you. Let's see who shoots you. I'm standing right here. I said, 'No, no, no, my mother was...' He told my mother, 'Nothing's gonna happen. I'm a Pathan. Nothing can happen to me and nothing will happen to your son. He's like my brother. Nothing's gonna happen.'"

