Did you know Salman Khan once slapped Subhash Ghai in public for THIS reason; Read on

Salman Khan once slapped film director Subhash Ghai in public. His father, Salim Khan, revealed how Salman later apologized. Learn about the incident and the reconciliation.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 4:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 4:49 PM IST

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often in the news for his personal life. His disputes with several Bollywood celebrities have made headlines. Salman even once slapped film director Subhash Ghai in public in a fit of anger. However, Salman quickly realized his mistake and apologized to Subhash.
 

article_image2

Salman Khan's father narrated the whole incident

Talking about this, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had said, 'After the fight, the next morning when I was having tea, he came to me and told me about the incident. I asked him if he realized it was his fault and he admitted that he was wrong and blamed alcohol for the fight. I advised him to pick up the phone and apologize to Subhash, and he did.'
 

article_image3

Salman Khan said this in clarification

Many years ago, Salman also confessed to slapping Subhash. Salman said that he regrets this incident a lot. However, he was also grabbed by the throat, abused, and urinated on his shoes, but despite all these things, Salman called him the next day and apologized. Despite this incident, Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan have been close friends for many years.
 

article_image4

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. Talking about his upcoming projects, he is soon going to rock the box office with films like 'Sikander', 'Kick 2', 'Tiger vs Pathan'.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Recent Stories

'deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case shk

'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

Denmark's Novo Nordisk Rebounds Pre-Market On UBS Upgrade, But Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland Leaves Retail Uneasy

Denmark's Novo Nordisk Rebounds Pre-Market On UBS Upgrade, But Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland Leaves Retail Uneasy

PHOTOS A look at KGF star Yash's luxurious bungalow gcw

(PHOTOS) A look at KGF star Yash's luxurious bungalow

India first bullet train know route speed time and other facts gcw

India’s First Bullet Train: Know route, speed. time and other facts

Tata electric bike launch: Know about range, price, specifications and features RBA

Tata electric bike launch: Know about range, price, specifications and features

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon