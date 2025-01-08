Did you know Salman Khan once slapped Subhash Ghai in public for THIS reason; Read on

Salman Khan once slapped film director Subhash Ghai in public. His father, Salim Khan, revealed how Salman later apologized. Learn about the incident and the reconciliation.



Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is often in the news for his personal life. His disputes with several Bollywood celebrities have made headlines. Salman even once slapped film director Subhash Ghai in public in a fit of anger. However, Salman quickly realized his mistake and apologized to Subhash.



Salman Khan's father narrated the whole incident Talking about this, Salman Khan's father Salim Khan had said, 'After the fight, the next morning when I was having tea, he came to me and told me about the incident. I asked him if he realized it was his fault and he admitted that he was wrong and blamed alcohol for the fight. I advised him to pick up the phone and apologize to Subhash, and he did.'



Salman Khan said this in clarification Many years ago, Salman also confessed to slapping Subhash. Salman said that he regrets this incident a lot. However, he was also grabbed by the throat, abused, and urinated on his shoes, but despite all these things, Salman called him the next day and apologized. Despite this incident, Subhash Ghai and Salman Khan have been close friends for many years.



Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3. Talking about his upcoming projects, he is soon going to rock the box office with films like 'Sikander', 'Kick 2', 'Tiger vs Pathan'.

Latest Videos