Did you know Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is VC of Apollo Life? Know her family, net worth and more

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine. At 35, she brings healthcare to all via new initiatives

Ram Charan is riding high after the success of his most recent film, SS Rajamouli's RRR, in which he co-stars with Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The Telugu cinema industry's mega-star is one of the most popular actors in the region.



Ram has created his fan-empire, comparable to his celebrity father, Chiranjeevi. Ram is one of today's most sought-after actors because of his acting abilities and because he is a gifted dancer. Despite being from one of Hyderabad's wealthiest families, Charan is said to have a net worth of Rs 1300 crore.



Talking about Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Kamineni, is also a very famous personality in India. Ram married Upasana Kamineni in 2012, and the duo has been quite fortunate in their individual careers ever since.



Upasana Kamineni is the Vice Chairperson of Apollo Life and the Editor-in-Chief of B Positive Magazine, which few people know. She was born July, 20 1989 in an affluent Indian family, daughter of Anil Kamineni and Shobana Kamineni. Her parents both are a member of the significant business of Health care Apollo.



She is the granddaughter of Doctor Pratap C Reddy and completed her graduation from Regent’s University London, England. Both Upasana and Ram Charan studied at the same university and were close friends. Both Ram and Upasana are avid lovers of dogs.



Upasana was extremely fat as a teenager. But she was losing weight during her college days through regular exercise and a healthy diet. Upasana Kamineni reportedly has net worth of Rs 730cr (approximately). Also Read: Ram Charan, Jr. NTR's RRR jumps by 35% on day 2; box office collection details

=