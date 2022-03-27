Ram Charan, Jr. NTR's RRR jumps by 35% on day 2; box office collection details

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus is based on the life of Telugu independence warriors Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In the film, Ram Charan will portray Alluri Seetharama Raju, and Jr NTR will play Komaram Bheem. DVV Danayya produces RRR on a colossal budget of Rs 450 crore. Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris will be crucial roles.

The film has begun to make money, and fans can't get enough of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. While the film grossed over Rs 240 crore on its first day, it also did well on day two.



RRR day 2 box office collection details

RRR is performing exceptionally well not just in India, and also internationally. The Hindi version of the film earned Rs 18 crore on day one, but the figures improved on day two. The film grossed between Rs 23 and Rs 23.50 crore. The weekend is expected to bring in a lot of money, and the film is expected to expand even more.

RRR is doing extremely well in the USA and Australia. The film increased by 30 to 35 percent on Saturday, which might be somewhat higher depending on how well the mass belts did.

The box-office collection will only pick up in the coming days, and today on Sunday, the movie has a good chance of grossing Rs. 75 crore in its first weekend. According to many trade analysts, the 2-day worldwide total might be around Rs 340-345 crore gross is fantastic, and the film is well on its way to being a monstrous blockbuster in all areas.