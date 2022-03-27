Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan’s Rs 1300 cr net worth include an airline company and polo club?

    First Published Mar 27, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Son of superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is surely one of the biggest stars down South. The RRR actor owns a lavish lifestyle and his net worth will blow your mind.

    Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

    Ram Charan is soaring high on the way his recent release, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, has been received nationally and internationally. The mega-power star from the Telugu film industry is one of the most loved actors down South. He has been able to create a fan-empire of his own, similar to his superstar father, Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after actors of today’s times who aces not only acting skills but is also a blessed dancer. Charan hails from one of the richest families of Hyderabad, despite which he has a net worth of Rs 1300 crore of himself, reportedly.

    Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

    Ram Charan owns a private airline: Yes, you read that right! Apart from being a pan-India actor, Ram Charan is also a smart businessman. He owns the private airline company called ‘TruJet’ which flies through the length and breadth of the country. He also owns a private jet that he often uses for promotional activities and when he heads out for a holiday with his darling wife Upasana Konidela.

    ALSO READ: RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

    Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

    Luxurious family house: Ram Charan stays in his father’s luxurious and lavish house in Hyderabad. Chiranjivi’s home is one of the costliest properties in Hyderabad, reported being around Rs 40 crore. Their palatial abode comprises all modern facilities and top interiors.

    Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

    Owner of a Polo Club: As luxurious as it may sound, Ram Charan is a proud owner of a polo club. Named ‘Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club’, Charan decided to buy a polo team of his own after the success of Magadheera. And if reports are to be believed, he invested some Rs 20 crore for this polo team.

    ALSO READ: RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

    Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

    A fleet of luxury cars: From Aston Martin V8 Vantage to Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover, BMW M7, Mercedez Benz g62 AMG and more, Ram Charan owns a fleet of swanky luxurious cars, a total of the worth of which runs in crores.

    Image: Ram Charan/Instagram

    A stunning collection of watches: Ram Charan reportedly is obsessed with watches. If reports are to be believed, the actor loves to buy every watch that he likes. And thus, his collection of watches (read super expensive watches) is over 30. He once wore a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, the cost of which is said to be around Rs 80 lakh.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Oscars 2022 6 time Academy Award winner Namit Malhotra man behind VFX of Dune No Time to Die drb

    Exclusive: Meet Namit Malhotra, Indian in Oscar race for 'Dune', 'No Time to Die'

    Kpop BTS Desi army goes gaga over bands Namaste Assalam u Alaikum introduction video watch drb

    BTS: Desi army goes gaga over band’s 'Namaste, Assalam-u-Alaikum' introduction video

    RRR Box Office Collection Will SS Rajamoulis latest beat his Baahubali 2 drb

    RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute-ayh

    WWE: Triple H announces in-ring retirement post heart surgery, wrestlers pay tribute

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1 Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer takes earth shattering start

    RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Can du Plessis-led Bengaluru outshine Mayank-led Punjab?

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, pitch, probable, fanstaxy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Confident Delhi eyes strong start in Mumbai's familiar territory

    10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is shes a Playboy Playmate drb

    10 seductive pics of Tiffany Toth that prove why is she’s a Playboy Playmate

    Red Bull Racing Sergio Perez pips Ferraris to take pole at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 Grand Priz

    'Unbelievable': Sergio Perez pips Ferraris to take pole at Saudi Arabian Formula 1 GP

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Ravindra Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media surprised-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jadeja kicks off CSK captaincy with loss to KKR, social media lauds Dhoni

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon