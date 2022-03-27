Ram Charan’s Rs 1300 cr net worth include an airline company and polo club?

Son of superstar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan is surely one of the biggest stars down South. The RRR actor owns a lavish lifestyle and his net worth will blow your mind.

Ram Charan is soaring high on the way his recent release, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, co-starring Jr NTR, has been received nationally and internationally. The mega-power star from the Telugu film industry is one of the most loved actors down South. He has been able to create a fan-empire of his own, similar to his superstar father, Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan is one of the most sought-after actors of today’s times who aces not only acting skills but is also a blessed dancer. Charan hails from one of the richest families of Hyderabad, despite which he has a net worth of Rs 1300 crore of himself, reportedly.

Ram Charan owns a private airline: Yes, you read that right! Apart from being a pan-India actor, Ram Charan is also a smart businessman. He owns the private airline company called ‘TruJet’ which flies through the length and breadth of the country. He also owns a private jet that he often uses for promotional activities and when he heads out for a holiday with his darling wife Upasana Konidela. ALSO READ: RRR Box Office Collection: Will SS Rajamouli’s latest beat his Baahubali 2?

Luxurious family house: Ram Charan stays in his father’s luxurious and lavish house in Hyderabad. Chiranjivi’s home is one of the costliest properties in Hyderabad, reported being around Rs 40 crore. Their palatial abode comprises all modern facilities and top interiors.

Owner of a Polo Club: As luxurious as it may sound, Ram Charan is a proud owner of a polo club. Named ‘Ram Charan Hyderabad Polo Riding Club’, Charan decided to buy a polo team of his own after the success of Magadheera. And if reports are to be believed, he invested some Rs 20 crore for this polo team. ALSO READ: RRR Box Office Collection Day 1: Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer takes earth-shattering start

A fleet of luxury cars: From Aston Martin V8 Vantage to Rolls Royce Phantom, Range Rover, BMW M7, Mercedez Benz g62 AMG and more, Ram Charan owns a fleet of swanky luxurious cars, a total of the worth of which runs in crores.

