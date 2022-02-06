Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once wanted to marry a royal family person but never married anyone? Read this

While the singer herself never opened up about the same, there are some reports behind Lata Mangeshkar's decision not to marry anyone until the end of her life.

Born on September 28, 1929, Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the greatest playback singers and most respected celebrities in the entertainment industry. From recording songs in 36 Indian languages to being bestowed with the Dadasahed Phalke Award in 1989, she is the first Indian to perform at Royal Albert Hall, London.



Yes, she was very successful in her professional life and was open; the singer never opened up about her personal life. Her personal life often surprises many people, as she remained unmarried all her life.



While the singer herself never opened up about the same, many reports are out on the internet giving the reason behind Mangeshkar's determination not to marry anyone till the end of her life.

It is said that, at a very young age, Lata Mangeshkar had begun working and taking care of her brother and sisters. She looked after their educations and supported their careers. Lata was so busy with work and raising her siblings that her personal life went for a toss.



Later, after a few years, when Lata's siblings got married and settled down, the singer also got busy taking care of their children. Mangeshkar's family responsibility took a toll on Lata's personal life and never gave her the time to think about herself.

According to many reports, Lata Mangeshkar was allegedly fond of the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Raj Singh Dungarpur. It was said that Dungarpur also reportedly felt the same for the singer, but they didn't end together.

Raj Singh Dungarpur, who was from a royal family of Rajasthan, had pressure from his home to marry a girl only from a royal clan. He was not alowed to marry a commoner, which Lata was. Raj Singh Dungarpur was the son of late Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, the then ruler of Dungarpur. He was also a close friend of Lata's brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. As per the same report in Patrika.com, Raj Singh used to call Mangeshkar by the name 'Mithoo'.