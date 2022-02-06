  • Facebook
    Did you know Lata Mangeshkar once wanted to marry a royal family person but never married anyone? Read this

    First Published Feb 6, 2022, 10:15 AM IST
    While the singer herself never opened up about the same, there are some reports behind Lata Mangeshkar's decision not to marry anyone until the end of her life.

    Born on September 28, 1929, Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar is one of the greatest playback singers and most respected celebrities in the entertainment industry. From recording songs in 36 Indian languages to being bestowed with the Dadasahed Phalke Award in 1989, she is the first Indian to perform at Royal Albert Hall, London.
     

    Yes, she was very successful in her professional life and was open; the singer never opened up about her personal life. Her personal life often surprises many people, as she remained unmarried all her life. 
     

    While the singer herself never opened up about the same, many reports are out on the internet giving the reason behind Mangeshkar's determination not to marry anyone till the end of her life. Also Read: A LOOK AT THE GLORIOUS LIFE OF LATA MANGESHKAR, THE SINGING LEGEND OF INDIA

    It is said that, at a very young age, Lata Mangeshkar had begun working and taking care of her brother and sisters. She looked after their educations and supported their careers. Lata was so busy with work and raising her siblings that her personal life went for a toss.
     

    Image: Getty Images

    Later, after a few years, when Lata's siblings got married and settled down, the singer also got busy taking care of their children. Mangeshkar's family responsibility took a toll on Lata's personal life and never gave her the time to think about herself.

    Image: Getty Images

    According to many reports, Lata Mangeshkar was allegedly fond of the former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Raj Singh Dungarpur. It was said that Dungarpur also reportedly felt the same for the singer, but they didn't end together.

    Raj Singh Dungarpur, who was from a royal family of Rajasthan, had pressure from his home to marry a girl only from a royal clan. He was not alowed to marry a commoner, which Lata was. Raj Singh Dungarpur was the son of late Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, the then ruler of Dungarpur. He was also a close friend of Lata's brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar. As per the same report in Patrika.com, Raj Singh used to call Mangeshkar by the name 'Mithoo'. Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar: Iconic pairings of ‘Melody Queen’ with famous singers

    The report further stated that when both Lata and Raj had planned to get married, Maharawal Lakshman Singhji rejected their idea. The son then decided to accept his father's decision because he respected him, but vowed not to marry anyone in his life and had informed his parents too. However, Lata Mangeshkar, who was also reportedly in love with Raj Singh; had also vowed the same, and the two had remained friends for life. Also Read: Lata Mangeshkar and her special relationship with her siblings

