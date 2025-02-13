Did Ram Charan unfollow Allu Arjun on Instagram amid family fued? Here's what we know

Rumors of a rift between Ram Charan and Allu Arjun have sparked after reports claimed Ram Charan unfollowed his cousin on Instagram. Speculation grows amid family tensions and fan wars.



The Tollywood film industry is buzzing with rumors after reports suggested that Ram Charan unfollowed his cousin Allu Arjun on Instagram. This speculation has sparked discussions about a potential rift within the Mega family, which includes the powerful Konidela and Allu families, two of the biggest names in Telugu cinema.

Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are hugely popular in the film industry. Ram Charan gained global recognition through RRR and Allu Arjun became a pan-Indian star with Pushpa 2, which made over ₹1,600 crores. However, recent incidents have led to growing whispers about a strained relationship between the two stars.

The relationship between the two families, once considered strong, has been under scrutiny due to the ongoing fan wars between their followers. Fans of both actors have been clashing on social media, and the rumor of Ram Charan unfollowing Allu Arjun only added fuel to the fire. However, some reports suggest that Ram Charan never followed Allu Arjun in the first place.

Adding to the speculation, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun’s father, made a controversial comment at a pre-release event. He joked about producer Dil Raju’s success and failure, referencing Game Changer, which starred Ram Charan. Fans interpreted this as a dig, and while Allu Aravind clarified his words, the controversy continued to grow, leaving fans eager for any official word.

