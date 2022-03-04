Did Kanan Gill announce his engagement on social media?

Kanan Gill has put up a picture of a couple holding hands and flaunting an engagement ring. Did the comedian announce his engagement with his forever someone?

Karan Gill is one of the best stand-up comedians that the country has. His comic timing and delivery of jokes are what makes him a favourite of many. It is no secret that other than his hilarious sense of humour, Kanan enjoys a huge female fan following for his good looks. But, the comedian may just have broken a million hearts with a cryptic post that he shared on his social media account on Friday.

Kanan Gill shared a picture on his Instagram handle on Friday with just the close-up shot of a couple’s hand. In the picture, the couple is holding each other’s hand and flaunting the woman's engagement ring. He began the post by writing “Guys, I am a very private person and I am happy to share this with you….” ALSO READ: Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

While many female fans of Kanan Gill may have had a heartbreak by just looking at the picture, there seems nothing for them to be worried about just yet. The image that Kanan has shared is nothing but another brilliant piece where he displays his sense of humour.

The complete caption of Kanan Gill’s post read: “Guys I’m a very private person but I’m happy to share this with you and finally announce that I found this photo of some couple on the internet anyway I’m on tour you should come sorry for gaslighting but Instagram has changed so much I can’t believe people use it sincerely what a nightmare tickets in bio.”

Basically, Kanan Gill’s post was nothing but about selling tickets to his next show. Isn’t that a brilliant and hilarious way of promoting one’s show? Well, we totally have to give it to him.

