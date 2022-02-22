Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell apologised to Priyanka Chopra on TikTok and Instagram; says she feels embarrassed after she goofed up Priyanka Chopra’s identity.

There have been instances in the past wherein Indian actors such as Deepika Padukone and Padma Lakshmi have been mistaken for Priyanka Chopra. However, recently, Priyanka Chopra also had to face something similar when she was mistaken to be someone else.

It all happened when comedian Rosie O'Donnell took to Instagram to share an 'embarrassing' encounter with Priyanka Chopra and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas recently in California. Rosie was with her son and his girlfriend when she met Chopra and Jonas.

As Rosie O’Donnell met Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, she instantly recognised Nick and ‘remembered’ knowing Priyanka’s father. Rosie told Priyanka that she knows her father to which Priyanka asked her if she actually does. And that is when Rosie goofed it up all.

All this while, Rosie O’Donnell believed that Priyanka Chopra was the daughter of Deepak Chopra, an Indian-origin American author. When she told that to the former Miss World, Priyanka responded saying Chopra is a common surname. Rosie then made a video, apologising to Priyanka, whom she called ‘some’ Chopra in the video. "So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?'" she added.

Rosie O’Donnell continued saying, "I'm like, 'Deepak' She said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name. I felt so embarrassed." She further goes on to add: "Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise," she added.

Rosie O'Donnell also clarified that Priyanka Chopra was not 'rude', as many felt in the first video that she had put up, narrating about the embarrassing incident. For this, she put out another video, explaining how she did not feel Priyanka was ‘rude’ about the episode.

Saying that Priyanka Chopra was not rude, Rosie said, "She's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I am sure it felt weird to hear it, to begin with. And anyway, Priyanka is her name."