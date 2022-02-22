  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra?

    Comedian Rosie O’Donnell apologised to Priyanka Chopra on TikTok and Instagram; says she feels embarrassed after she goofed up Priyanka Chopra’s identity.

    Did comedian Rosie O'Donnell apologise to Priyanka Chopra? drb
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 9:49 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    There have been instances in the past wherein Indian actors such as Deepika Padukone and Padma Lakshmi have been mistaken for Priyanka Chopra. However, recently, Priyanka Chopra also had to face something similar when she was mistaken to be someone else.

    It all happened when comedian Rosie O'Donnell took to Instagram to share an 'embarrassing' encounter with Priyanka Chopra and her actor-singer husband Nick Jonas recently in California. Rosie was with her son and his girlfriend when she met Chopra and Jonas.

    As Rosie O’Donnell met Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, she instantly recognised Nick and ‘remembered’ knowing Priyanka’s father. Rosie told Priyanka that she knows her father to which Priyanka asked her if she actually does. And that is when Rosie goofed it up all.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome their baby girl through surrogacy

    All this while, Rosie O’Donnell believed that Priyanka Chopra was the daughter of Deepak Chopra, an Indian-origin American author. When she told that to the former Miss World, Priyanka responded saying Chopra is a common surname. Rosie then made a video, apologising to Priyanka, whom she called ‘some’ Chopra in the video. "So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, (to Priyanka) hi I know your dad, she goes, 'you do? Who's my dad?'" she added.

    Rosie O’Donnell continued saying, "I'm like, 'Deepak' She said, 'No, and Chopra is a common name. I felt so embarrassed." She further goes on to add: "Nick Jonas, I apologise and to the Chopra wife, I apologise," she added.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt and more, meet these 11 pet parents from the filmy world

    Rosie O'Donnell also clarified that Priyanka Chopra was not 'rude', as many felt in the first video that she had put up, narrating about the embarrassing incident. For this, she put out another video, explaining how she did not feel Priyanka was ‘rude’ about the episode.

    Saying that Priyanka Chopra was not rude, Rosie said, "She's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I am sure it felt weird to hear it, to begin with. And anyway, Priyanka is her name."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rosie O’Donnell (@rosie)

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 9:52 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Britney Spears conservatorship battle to now make it a tell memoir drb

    Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to now make it a tell-memoir?

    Best pictures of the day: Sara Ali Khan shares Jeh's cute birthday moments RCB

    Best pictures of the day: Sara Ali Khan shares Jeh's cute birthday moments

    Exclusive Grammy award winning Ricky Kej on Vande Bharatam drb

    Exclusive: 'Vande Bharatam will instil pride in Indians about our Indianness'

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it-ayh

    WWE had major a major match planned for WrestleMania 38 before cancelling it?

    Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani bahu Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds drb

    Was Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani's 'bahu' Krisha Shah's lehenga studded with real diamonds and emeralds?

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis: Exercise utmost restraint, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’, India tells UN amid escalating tension along border

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate historic victory-dnm

    Colombia 4th Latin American country to legalise abortion, campaigners celebrate ‘historic victory’

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Russia to recognise breakaway Ukraine regions as Putin defies West

    Vijay Deverakonda reacts amidst wedding rumors with Rashmika Mandanna drb

    Vijay Deverakonda reacts to wedding speculations with Rashmika Mandanna

    Hollywood Britney Spears conservatorship battle to now make it a tell memoir drb

    Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle to now make it a tell-memoir?

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon
    up election 2022 Azamgarh 9 dead after having liquor sold at shop of SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Azamgarh: 9 dead after having liquor sold at 'theka' owned by SP candidate Ramakant Yadav's nephew

    Video Icon
    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Donald Trump's 'Truth Social' debuts on Apple store: Here's what you should know

    Video Icon
    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Vandalism in Shivamogga after Bajrang Dal member's murder

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs CFC: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle on Chennaiyin success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur has to attain a lot more points - Owen Coyle

    Video Icon