'Don't be scared': Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui to perform in MP

Senior Congress politician Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to a gig in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after they were refused permission to perform in Bengaluru. Faruqui was refused permission to play a show in Bengaluru, Karnataka, last month due to a protest by Hindu right-wing organisations. A few days later, Kamra, an outspoken opponent of the administration, announced that his stand-up concerts in Bengaluru had been cancelled due to threats.

In a tweet on Monday, Digvijaya Singh said Kunal and Munawar he will organise a performance for them in Bhopal. He said that the entire duty would be his. The only requirement is that the comedy topic is Digvijaya Singh, the leader added. Singh said it should not be objected to by Sanghis (RSS cadre) and asked them not to be scared. He asked them to provide a day and time that would be convenient for them, and all of their terms have been accepted. In his post, the Rajya Sabha member also tagged a news story on Kamra.

For the unaware, Kamra stated on Twitter that they did not have special licences to seat 45 people in a space that could accommodate more. Second, there have been threats to close down the venue if he performs there. Between December 1 and 19, Kamra was slated to perform in 'Kunal Kamra Live' in south Bengaluru.

Faruqui had already been refused permission for his concert in Karnataka's capital, with authorities requesting that the event be cancelled due to potential law and order issues. Faruqui was imprisoned for a month earlier this year in Indore, MP, following a complaint filed by the son of a BJP MLA in January for allegedly injuring religious feelings.