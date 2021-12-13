  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Don't be scared': Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra, Munawar Faruqui to perform in MP

    In a tweet on Monday, Digvijaya Singh said Kunal and Munawar he will organise a performance for them in Bhopal. He said that the entire duty would be his. 

    Digvijaya Singh invites stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra Munawar Faruqui to perform in MP gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bhopal, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Senior Congress politician Digvijaya Singh on Monday invited stand-up comedians Kunal Kamra and Munawar Faruqui to a gig in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, after they were refused permission to perform in Bengaluru. Faruqui was refused permission to play a show in Bengaluru, Karnataka, last month due to a protest by Hindu right-wing organisations. A few days later, Kamra, an outspoken opponent of the administration, announced that his stand-up concerts in Bengaluru had been cancelled due to threats.

    In a tweet on Monday, Digvijaya Singh said Kunal and Munawar he will organise a performance for them in Bhopal. He said that the entire duty would be his. The only requirement is that the comedy topic is Digvijaya Singh, the leader added. Singh said it should not be objected to by Sanghis (RSS cadre) and asked them not to be scared. He asked them to provide a day and time that would be convenient for them, and all of their terms have been accepted. In his post, the Rajya Sabha member also tagged a news story on Kamra.

     

    For the unaware, Kamra stated on Twitter that they did not have special licences to seat 45 people in a space that could accommodate more. Second, there have been threats to close down the venue if he performs there. Between December 1 and 19, Kamra was slated to perform in 'Kunal Kamra Live' in south Bengaluru.

    Also Read | 'Threat to law and order': Bengaluru Police don't allow Munawar Faruqui's stand-up comedy

    Faruqui had already been refused permission for his concert in Karnataka's capital, with authorities requesting that the event be cancelled due to potential law and order issues. Faruqui was imprisoned for a month earlier this year in Indore, MP, following a complaint filed by the son of a BJP MLA in January for allegedly injuring religious feelings.

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 12:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    PM at Kashi Vishwanath Dham Do you know 40 ancient temples were rediscovered and restored?

    PM at Kashi Vishwanath Dham: Do you know 40 ancient temples were rediscovered and restored?

    20 years since 2001 Parliament Attack: A nation remembers

    20 years since 2001 Parliament Attack: A nation remembers

    VHP wants Ayodhya to be developed on the lines of Vatican City Mecca symbol of hindutva

    VHP wants Ayodhya to be developed on the lines of Vatican City, Mecca

    Last video message of late General Bipin Rawat played out on Swarnim Vijay Parv

    Last video message of late General Bipin Rawat played out on Swarnim Vijay Parv

    First case of Omicron variant covid19 detected in Andhra Pradesh

    First case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Andhra Pradesh

    Recent Stories

    WHO says Omicron appears to spread faster than Delta decreases vaccination effectiveness gcw

    WHO says Omicron appears to spread faster than Delta, decreases vaccination effectiveness

    PSG Kylian Mbappe reaches 100th Ligue 1 goal on a night graced by Spider-Man Tom Holland See pictures ayh

    PSG's Kylian Mbappe reaches 100th Ligue 1 goal on a night graced by Spider-Man Tom Holland (See pictures)

    Dubai becomes first country to go paperless will save at least $350 million 14 million man hours gcw

    Dubai becomes first country to go paperless; will save at least $350 million, 14-million-man hours

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor iconic Poo scene, starring Ranveer Singh Ibrahim Ali Khan watch drb

    Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Poo’ scene, starring Ranveer Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan; watch

    UK PM Boris Johnson warns of looming tidal wave of Omicron sets target for booster jab gcw

    UK PM Boris Johnson warns of looming 'tidal wave' of Omicron, sets target for booster jab

    Recent Videos

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way ycb

    Fans in Karnataka celebrate Rajinikanth's birthday in a unique way

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 26): Devendra Murgaonkar helps FC Goa pip Bengaluru FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 25): ATK Mohun Bagan stays winless in 3 games, draws Chennaiyin FC 1-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 25): ATK Mohun Bagan stays winless in 3 games, draws Chennaiyin FC 1-1

    Video Icon
    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup - gps

    Samantha Akkineni to Anushka Shetty to Rashmika Mandanna; 9 South Indian actresses without makeup

    Video Icon
    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter - gps

    Follow these 7 effective ways to prevent hair fall during winter

    Video Icon