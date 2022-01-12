Did Jacqueline Fernandez date Bahrain's prince with net worth of 11 billion dollars? Here's what we know

Jacqueline Fernandez once reportedly dated Bahrain's Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa for 10 long years; read more

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is grabbing the headlines for her alleged relationship with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar was reportedly dating Bahrain's prince a long time back.

Jacqueline and Sukesh were reportedly in a relationship and recently, the actress' private pictures went viral. Later, Jacqueline wrote a note requesting people not to circulate her personal images pics in this manner.

Jacqueline's fans and many celebrities have supported her from Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Allu Arjun, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Dia Mirza, and more have. Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, and Salman Khan have openly supported Jacqueline.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has assets estimated at around Rs 200 crore and allegedly described himself as a government lobbyist to the ED. Jacqueline was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged Rs 200-crore money laundering case on Sukesh.



Now talking about Jacqueline's 10-years-old alleged affair with Bahrain's prince Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa. Before joining Bollywood, Jacqueline was reportedly dating the Prince of Bahrain. But she never accepted her relationship with the prince, who had above reportedly USD 11 billion net worth.

According to Gulf News, the prince told in an interview that he and Jacqueline were in a long-distance relationship, which was a difficult situation. He made a music album to vent his feelings after the painful breakup.

Sheikh Hassan Bin Rashid Al Khalifa had said, "So a lot of the lyrics came from all the ups and the downs of being in a 10-year-old relationship."