Did Aishwarya Rai secretly check Abhishek Bachchan's phone; here's what she said

Do Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan secretly check each other's phones? Here is some startling information about her suspicions.

Today, April 20 Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan are celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary. The couple were married in 2007 and have been together ever since. Aaradhya, their daughter, was born in 2011. The adorable three always make us want to have a family.

Abhishek and Aishwarya are both pillars in their own lives. They never hesitate to stand out for each other and compliment their better halves. Furthermore, the couple is often uploading cute images on social media. Abhishek once revealed how he met Aishwarya and fell in love with her in an interview.

He said they had been friends for a long time and that Aishwarya was one of the first co-stars he had ever collaborated with. “Our first movie together was called Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, which was technically the second film I started shooting, as soon as I finished Refugee,” he said.

A short flashback video making the rounds on social media, Aishwarya Rai's genuine side has just been shown. And we have to add, she is far from a suspicious wife. When asked if she had ever covertly viewed texts from Abhishek Bachchan's phone during the marketing of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film Sarabjit, the actress replied, "Never." When asked if she has ever complained about her co-star, Aishwarya replied emphatically, "never."



Abhishek was recently criticised for continuing to live with his parents after marrying Aishwarya and having a kid, Aaradhya. The troll was silenced by Abhishek, who said, "Yes, indeed! And being able to be there for them, as they have been for me, is the finest moment of my life. Try it once in a while; you could feel better about yourself as a result." Also Read: After divorcing Samantha Ruth Prabhu's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to get married again?