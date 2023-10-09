Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dhak Dhak Promotions: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi grace the event [Photos]

    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Scheduled for release on October 13, "Dhak Dhak" is directed by Tarun Dudeja and features Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film follows four women embarking on a self-discovery journey. Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana, and Sanjana Sanghi recently engaged in movie promotions.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     

    "Dhak Dhak" is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with BLM Pictures, as well as Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films. This engaging story of four women's journey is slated for release on October 13 and recently, promotional events took place in Mumbai. While the three lead actresses attended, Ratna Pathak Shah was notably absent.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Dia Mirza, one of the leading cast members, radiates in her stunning yellow-mustard dress as she strikes a graceful pose, adorned with a captivating smile for a photograph.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    The trio of ladies struck a pose for a gorgeous photograph, exuding absolute stunning charm in their respective attire.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Fatima Sana Shaikh exudes beauty in a body-con black dress adorned with a delightful butterfly print.

     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Sanjana Sanghi radiates a joyful smile as she gracefully poses for a photograph in her elegant long dress, featuring shades of pink and orange.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

    Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dia Mirza share a charming moment as they sit side by side, with Dia Mirza placing her hand gently on Fatima's back. Their beauty and camaraderie shine through in this lovely scene.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

     

    The eagerly awaited trailer for "Dhak Dhak" has been unveiled by the filmmakers today on 9th October 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport with alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sparks vacation rumours RKK

    Janhvi Kapoor spotted at the airport with alleged boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sparks vacation rumours

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar considers not inviting star kids in latest promo; plans guest list SHG EAI

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar considers not inviting star kids in latest promo; plans guest list

    Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Pedro Almodovar, Bradley Cooper, Anurag Kashyap films in the lineup ATG

    Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: Pedro Almodovar, Bradley Cooper, Anurag Kashyap films in the lineup

    Yatra 2: Mammootty, Jiiva starrer to release on THIS date; first look poster out rkn

    Yatra 2: Mammootty, Jiiva starrer to release on THIS date; first look poster out

    Alia Bhatt opted for saree over lehenga on wedding day for THIS reason; Read more SHG

    Alia Bhatt opted for saree over lehenga on wedding day for THIS reason; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Breakfast tips: 7 benefits Of eating Eggs RBA EAI

    Breakfast tips: 7 benefits of eating eggs

    'Rocket launched by Hamas group landed 1 km away from us...' Udupi nurse working in Israel explains scenario vkp

    ‘Rocket launched by Hamas group landed 1 km away from us…’ Udupi nurse working in Israel explains scenario

    Amazon sale 2023 Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45000 Should you buy it gcw

    Amazon sale 2023: Apple iPad Air M1 available for less than Rs 45,000; Should you buy it?

    Israel implements 'complete siege' on Gaza: No food or electricity allowed AJR

    No food or electricity: Israel implements 'complete siege' on Gaza; check details

    Israel Hamas war: IAF retaliates in waves, obliterates Hamas hideouts

    Israel-Hamas war: IAF retaliates in waves

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon