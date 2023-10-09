Dhak Dhak Promotions: Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi grace the event [Photos]

Scheduled for release on October 13, "Dhak Dhak" is directed by Tarun Dudeja and features Sanjana Sanghi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film follows four women embarking on a self-discovery journey. Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana, and Sanjana Sanghi recently engaged in movie promotions.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

"Dhak Dhak" is produced by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with BLM Pictures, as well as Taapsee Pannu and Pranjal Khandhdiya's Outsider Films. This engaging story of four women's journey is slated for release on October 13 and recently, promotional events took place in Mumbai. While the three lead actresses attended, Ratna Pathak Shah was notably absent.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Dia Mirza, one of the leading cast members, radiates in her stunning yellow-mustard dress as she strikes a graceful pose, adorned with a captivating smile for a photograph.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The trio of ladies struck a pose for a gorgeous photograph, exuding absolute stunning charm in their respective attire.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Fatima Sana Shaikh exudes beauty in a body-con black dress adorned with a delightful butterfly print.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Sanjana Sanghi radiates a joyful smile as she gracefully poses for a photograph in her elegant long dress, featuring shades of pink and orange.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

Fatima Sana Shaikh and Dia Mirza share a charming moment as they sit side by side, with Dia Mirza placing her hand gently on Fatima's back. Their beauty and camaraderie shine through in this lovely scene.

Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The eagerly awaited trailer for "Dhak Dhak" has been unveiled by the filmmakers today on 9th October