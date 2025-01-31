'Deva' FIRST review OUT: Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde starrer high-octane cop thriller entertains; Read on

Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, hits theaters on January 31. Packed with action, suspense, and intrigue, the film follows a rebellious cop unraveling a dangerous conspiracy. With intense performances and gripping storytelling, Deva promises an electrifying cinematic ride

The highly anticipated action thriller Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is set to hit theaters on January 31. Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews, known for acclaimed films like Salute and Kayamkulam Kochunni, the movie promises an intense cop drama packed with action, betrayal, and suspense

The film’s trailer has already generated excitement, presenting Shahid in a never-seen-before intense avatar. Early reactions indicate that Deva has the potential to become a box office success, particularly if it receives strong word-of-mouth support

Described as a gripping cinematic experience filled with intensity, style, and raw emotions, Deva is being praised for its engaging narrative and Shahid Kapoor’s compelling performance. The on-screen chemistry between Shahid and Pooja Hegde has also been appreciated, even though her role in the film is relatively brief

The story follows a rebellious police officer, played by Shahid Kapoor, who is assigned to crack a high-profile case. However, as he delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy. This leads to a series of high-energy action sequences intertwined with emotionally charged moments

Shahid Kapoor has described the role as one of the most demanding of his career. Reflecting on the experience during the trailer launch, he shared that portraying this character was particularly challenging. He admitted that, despite having taken on difficult roles in the past, Deva made him question his own ability to pull off such a complex performance.

Under Rosshan Andrrews' expert direction, Deva blends high-octane action with emotional depth and well-developed character arcs. Shahid Kapoor steps out of his comfort zone, delivering a powerful performance that is expected to leave a lasting impact