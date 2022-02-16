  • Facebook
    Deepika Padukone to have a baby in 2023? Here's what her Tarot card reads

    First Published Feb 16, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
    2022 is a good year for Deepika Padukone’s personal and professional life, says Tarot card reader and Reiki healer Ayush Gupta; read what he has to say

    Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's latest film Gehraiyaan is one of the most talked-about films this year. Gehraiyaan has opened to different reactions, and Deepika has been getting praises for her performances from all corners. In the film, Deepika played a nuanced and layered portrayal of Alisha.
     

    Besides this, Deepika has a list of films in her kitty, including The Intern’s Hindi remake with Amitabh Bachchan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Nag Ashwin, directorial with Prabhas. She will soon travel to Spain with Shah Rukh Khan for the Pathan shooting.
     

    Deepika is doing quite amazing in her professional life and personal life too. Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh has expressed his excitement on his wife's latest film, he stated, “Everywhere I go, people are just talking about how dazzling you were in this film! You deserve every bit of it , my jaan! ❤️🧿🙏🏽 What an extraordinary artiste you are! Breathtaking portrayal ….. it’s magic, pure magic.”

    Tarot card reader and Reiki healer Ayush Gupta share his prediction about Deepika Padukone's personal and professional life and her project Gehraiyaan, "Let's talk about the energies around her related to her relationships and career, and overall her life energies. There are two cards, are the sun and the temperance. The two cards are very positive. The sun says that her current energies towards her career are highly vibing and the sun is also a good vibes card."

    "Her energies towards her career are growing, but she has to speed up things right now. Many things are going very slow so she has to focus on rushing the way she functions. If we talk about her future opportunities, I can say that the cards are guiding her towards her work in India and even in Hollywood, she will do well. But definitely, after September or October this year, her number of projects will increase in a big way. She is going to do a lot of Hollywood projects after September and October 2022,” Ayush Gupta says. Also Read: Bappi Lahiri net worth, cars, houses, income and more

    Ayush also talked about Deepika's baby planning, "Temperance card shows that Deepika is balancing her personal life quite well and can balance her time between her career and personal life. She needs to focus more on her personal life in 2023, like adding a new member. But according to the cards, it is a suggestion for them. After April 2023 or mid-2023, they can plan for a child as the energy is excellent at that time,” he ends. Also Read:Who is Reena Rai? Did airbag save her life who was in car with Deep Sidhu?

