Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are trolled several times for their choice of fashion, especially Ranveer. And this time too, the couple’s airport look became fodder for the trolls. Take a look at their pictures from Wednesday morning.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped at the airport on Wednesday in Mumbai. One thing which is prominent about Ranveer, apart from his acting skills and quirkiness, is that he never shies away from wearing loud clothes which are mostly disastrous. And once again, Ranveer Singh did not surprise us much with his bizarre combination of clothes.

The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ actor outperforms himself all the time when it is about dressing in terrible fashion. He has several times been trolled and severed as fodder for memes for his fashion sense. While he has proven how successful and brilliant an actor he is, his dreading fashion sense is what bothers many.

When spotted at the airport, Ranveer Singh wore a full sleeves tiger print shirt. If that shirt alone was not a pain to the eyes, the combination of wearing red bell-bottom pants is all the more torturous.

His wife, Deepika Padukone’s black and white apparel was less or equally disastrous. Deepika opted for a skirt and a full sleeves shirt with a turtleneck in the combination of black and white. She wore leather bott to complete her look. The leather boots seemed pretty cool otherwise but were not meant to go with what she wore. And with these outfits, the couple was trolled on social media for their fashion sense.

This is not the first time that Ranveer Singh has grabbed the eyeball for his extremely loud dressing sense. In the past also, and even at Award functions, Ranveer has grabbed the attention for his clothes.