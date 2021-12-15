  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense

    First Published Dec 15, 2021, 6:03 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are trolled several times for their choice of fashion, especially Ranveer. And this time too, the couple’s airport look became fodder for the trolls. Take a look at their pictures from Wednesday morning.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense drb

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were snapped at the airport on Wednesday in Mumbai. One thing which is prominent about Ranveer, apart from his acting skills and quirkiness, is that he never shies away from wearing loud clothes which are mostly disastrous. And once again, Ranveer Singh did not surprise us much with his bizarre combination of clothes.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense drb

    The ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ actor outperforms himself all the time when it is about dressing in terrible fashion. He has several times been trolled and severed as fodder for memes for his fashion sense. While he has proven how successful and brilliant an actor he is, his dreading fashion sense is what bothers many.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense drb

    When spotted at the airport, Ranveer Singh wore a full sleeves tiger print shirt. If that shirt alone was not a pain to the eyes, the combination of wearing red bell-bottom pants is all the more torturous.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense drb

    His wife, Deepika Padukone’s black and white apparel was less or equally disastrous. Deepika opted for a skirt and a full sleeves shirt with a turtleneck in the combination of black and white. She wore leather bott to complete her look. The leather boots seemed pretty cool otherwise but were not meant to go with what she wore. And with these outfits, the couple was trolled on social media for their fashion sense.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense drb

    This is not the first time that Ranveer Singh has grabbed the eyeball for his extremely loud dressing sense. In the past also, and even at Award functions, Ranveer has grabbed the attention for his clothes.

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh get trolled for their BIZARRE fashion sense drb

    On the work front, Ranveer Singh is presently busy shooting for Dharma Production’s next ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film is being directed by Karan Johar, who is returning as director after seven-long years. Alia Bhatt will be seen romancing Ranveer Singh in this upcoming film which also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense? SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?

    Pornography case Relief for Raj Kundra gets four-week protection from arrest drb

    Pornography case: Relief for Raj Kundra; gets four-week protection from arrest

    Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date RCB

    Vin Diesel's 'Fast & Furious 10' to release in 2023 on THIS date

    John Abraham's Attack teaser: Actor makes first post featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting previous Instagram content

    John Abraham posts teaser of Attack featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, after deleting all Instagram posts [Video]

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive drb

    Salman Khan's 10-year-old nephew Yohan tested Covid-19 positive

    Recent Stories

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense? SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's wedding reception: Did actress copy Anushka Sharma's fashion sense?

    A difficult moment Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    "A difficult moment": Barcelona star Sergio Aguero retires from football due to heart condition

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun talks about Rashmika Mandanna's work in the film and more RCB

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun talks about Rashmika Mandanna's work in the film and more

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space details inside Watch video gcw

    Uber Eats becomes first company to deliver food in space, details inside; Watch video

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers-dnm

    Cabinet approves implementation of PMKSY scheme for 2021-26, irrigation scheme to benefit 22 lakh farmers

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Clashes erupt after 3 PFI leaders detained in Uppinangady; Sec 144 imposed in Dakshina Kannada-ycb

    Dakshina Kannada tense after PFI men try to storm police station; 9 cops injured

    Video Icon
    Viral Video Chinese meet Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Viral Video: Chinese Army meets Major 'Keen' Kumar at LAC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC Owen Coyle after OFC drub-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: If we are clinical, that would stand us in good stead - JFC’s Owen Coyle after OFC drub

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 29): Greg Stewart's hat-trick helps Jamshedpur FC rout Odisha FC 4-0

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon