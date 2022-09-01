Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cobra first day box office report: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's movie is hit or flop? Read this

    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 12:18 PM IST

    According to reports, Chiyaan Vikram's movie Cobra's opening weekend in Tamil Nadu would rank as actor's biggest actors in the state at Rs. 9.25–9.50 crores approx.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    Cobra had a fantastic first day at the box office, taking in over Rs. 18 crores on Wednesday in India. According to where the actuals fall, the movie's opening weekend in Tamil Nadu would either rank as Chiyaan Vikram's biggest or second-biggest start in the state at Rs. 9.25–9.50 crores approx. 

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    Before the release of Cobra, Vikram's 2015 film I, which made Rs. 9.40 crores, was his best. However, Shankar, the film's director, was mostly responsible for that success. Saamy 2 is his next best opening at Rs. 5.40 crores, but Cobra easily outperformed that. Regarding sales, the first day comes at number five, behind Beast, Valimai, Vikram, and RRR.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    The morning showing of the movie got off to a great start, but the evening and nighttime performances fell short of expectations. From the pre-sales and the beginning it had in the morning, it seemed like a double-digit opening, perhaps even as high as Rs. 12–13 crores, but there was scarcely any movement during the day, and most of the receipts for the movie were merely pre-sales. This can be partially attributed to the unfavourable early reports. Today's decrease in morning programmes and pre-sales also supports this.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    The movie did well outside of Tamil Nadu as well. Only behind this year's releases did Beast and Vikram do better than Valimai in sales outside Tamil Nadu. It earned Rs. 4.25 crores in Telugu states (Rs. 2.40 crores share), which is more than Vikram did. Karnataka fared well with Rs. 2 crores on opening day, albeit Kerala might have done better. Also Read: Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance

    Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

    The following table details the distribution of territories for Cobra's first-day sales:
    Tamil Nadu - Rs. 9.50 crores
    AP/TS - Rs. 4.25 crores
    Karnataka - Rs. 2 crores
    Kerala - Rs. 1.65 crores
    Rest of India - Rs. 60 lakhs
    Total - Rs. 18 crores

    Also Read: Cobra Leaked: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

    Koffee With Karan 7 Not Ananya Panday Karan Johar to fix up a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur drb

    Not Ananya Panday; Karan Johar to fix up a date for Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapur?

    Koffee With Karan 7 Was Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani Heropanti reveals relationship status drb

    Koffee With Karan 7: Was Tiger Shroff dating Disha Patani? Heropanti reveals relationship status

    September WATCH: Brahmastra to Vikram Vedha to Rings Of Power and more films - Shows to enjoy this month RBA

    September WATCH: Brahmastra to Vikram Vedha to Rings Of Power and more films - Shows to enjoy this month

    Irfan Pathan's performance in chiyaan vikram 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut snt

    Irfan Pathan's performance in 'Cobra' gets thumbs up or down? Fans review ex-cricketer's big-screen debut

    Recent Stories

    Google has not approved Donald Trump s Truth Social app Here s what tech giant said gcw

    Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

    Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student found dead in hostel room - adt

    Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student found dead in hostel room

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection speed limit more gcw

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection, speed limit & more

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details AJR

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon