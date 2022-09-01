Cobra first day box office report: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's movie is hit or flop? Read this

According to reports, Chiyaan Vikram's movie Cobra's opening weekend in Tamil Nadu would rank as actor's biggest actors in the state at Rs. 9.25–9.50 crores approx.

Photo Courtesy: Movie stills

Cobra had a fantastic first day at the box office, taking in over Rs. 18 crores on Wednesday in India. According to where the actuals fall, the movie's opening weekend in Tamil Nadu would either rank as Chiyaan Vikram's biggest or second-biggest start in the state at Rs. 9.25–9.50 crores approx.

Before the release of Cobra, Vikram's 2015 film I, which made Rs. 9.40 crores, was his best. However, Shankar, the film's director, was mostly responsible for that success. Saamy 2 is his next best opening at Rs. 5.40 crores, but Cobra easily outperformed that. Regarding sales, the first day comes at number five, behind Beast, Valimai, Vikram, and RRR.



The morning showing of the movie got off to a great start, but the evening and nighttime performances fell short of expectations. From the pre-sales and the beginning it had in the morning, it seemed like a double-digit opening, perhaps even as high as Rs. 12–13 crores, but there was scarcely any movement during the day, and most of the receipts for the movie were merely pre-sales. This can be partially attributed to the unfavourable early reports. Today's decrease in morning programmes and pre-sales also supports this.

The movie did well outside of Tamil Nadu as well. Only behind this year's releases did Beast and Vikram do better than Valimai in sales outside Tamil Nadu. It earned Rs. 4.25 crores in Telugu states (Rs. 2.40 crores share), which is more than Vikram did. Karnataka fared well with Rs. 2 crores on opening day, albeit Kerala might have done better. Also Read: Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance

