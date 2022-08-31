Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cobra Leaked: Chiyaan Vikram, Irfan Pathan's film out on Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Telegram and other sites

    First Published Aug 31, 2022, 1:36 PM IST

    Chiyaan Vikram gets commended for performing yet another difficult feat for Cobra. Many commentators praise the actor's performance, describing it as an award-worthy performance.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie still

    With high hopes from admirers and movie enthusiasts, actor Vikram's most recent action film Cobra, written and directed by R Ajay Gnanamuthu, has finally arrived in cinemas. At the time of the film's August 31 theatrical release, reviews ranged from neutral to favourable. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie still

    Chiyaan Vikram gets commended for performing yet another difficult feat for Cobra. Many commentators praise the actor's performance and the actor's numerous outfits, describing it as an award-worthy performance.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie still

    KGF fame The film's female protagonist, Srinidhi Shetty, was chosen from among an impressive ensemble cast of actresses from the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Even though Vikram received many accolades, the film doesn't provide much uniqueness except for an enjoyable score by AR Rahman. The movie's storyline is reportedly mediocre, and the addition of features like music makes it a little dull.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Movie still

    Several illicit internet domains started duplicating the movie's content as soon as it was released. The HD-quality versions of the pirated movies are made accessible for viewing and downloading. On social media, the connections have also been spreading like wildfire. Police and producers' joint attempts to stop piracy have been ineffective.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan made his acting debut with Cobra. He was portrayed as Aslan Yilmaz, an Interpol agent from Turkey searching for the most wanted assassin, Cobra. Mathematician Madhiazhagan joins the cat-and-mouse game in the meanwhile.

    Photo Courtesy: Movie still

    Several prominent actors appear in the critically acclaimed film Cobra, including KS Ravikumar, Roshan Mathew, Anandaraj, Robo Shankar, Miya George, Mrinalini Ravi, Meenakshi Govindarajan, John Vijay, Sarjano Khalid, Shaji Chen, Padmapriya Janakiraman, Kaniha, Mamukkoya, Poovaiyar, Renuka, Mohammad Ali Baig.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Lalit Kumar funded SS Cobra under his 7 Screen Studio brand with about Rs 90 Crore budget. Harish Kannan worked as the film's cameraman and editing was taken care of by John Abraham.
     

