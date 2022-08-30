Cobra movie review: Chiyaan Vikram has given an award-worthy performance; Irfan Pathan plays pivotal roles

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After a long wait, Cobra, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is finally scheduled to hit theatres on August 31, 2022. Irfan Pathan, a cricket player, and KGF actor Srinidhi Shetty also play significant parts in this Tamil movie. 

    Cobra is Irfan's acting debut and Srinidhi's first in Tamil. Everyone was watching the Cobra teaser because it caught their interest, and they were curious to see what the movie was about. The first review of Cobra is now out, but they won't learn the tale until they watch the movie.

    The Overseas Censor Board member Umair Sandhu recently viewed the movie and tweeted his thoughts on it. He stated that Cobra has a distinct idea and excellent directing. Chiyaan Vikram stole the show in the film and delivered a performance deserving of an award. 

    Irfan Pathan was also lauded by Umari, who termed Cobra a suspenseful film with twists and turns. He stated in a tweet that movie theatre patrons will adore it. The movie received 3.5 stars from Umair.

    Kadaram Kondan was Chiyaan Vikram's most recent theatrical release. As a result, Cobra makes his third consecutive appearance on the big screen. After a long absence, we're sure the actor's fans will be thrilled to see him again on the big screen.

    Besides Cobra, Chiyaan Vikram will be seen in Ponniyin Selvan – Part 1. The film, which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the title role, is scheduled to premiere on September 30, 2022. Everyone has expressed their admiration for the PS 1 teaser and is now impatiently awaiting the trailer. Although filmed in Tamil, it will be dubbed in several other languages, including Hindi, and distributed.

