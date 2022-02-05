Celeb Spotted: Tamannaah Bhatia to Amir Khan and Kangana Ranaut, here’s where the stars were snapped

Presenting you with the daily dossier of celebrity spotting, check out what your favourite star was doing on Saturday.

Fans of celebrities often want to be updated with information about what their favourite stars have been up to lately. Whether it is about them heading to their gym, leaving the city or visiting a dubbing studio, fans are always eager on finding out about their beloved celebrities. And to feed them with this information, here are some pictures of Bollywood actors who were clicked in Mumbai on Saturday.

Amir Khan was spotted at a dubbing studio in Mumbai on Saturday. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' actor wore a grey sweatshirt that read 'Yo' in bold, reflecting on how cool our Mr Perfectionist is.

Actor Ankita Lokhande was seen with her husband Vicky Jain in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area on Saturday. Ankita and Vicky got married last year in December, in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar health update: Doctor treating the singer says she is "under aggressive therapy"

Wearing a black crop top and baggy jeans, Bhumi Pedneckar was clicked at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji airport on Saturday. Bhumi has lately been occupied with promotional activities ahead of her film Badhaai Do's release in which she has been starred opposite actor Rajkummar Rao.

Kangana Ranaut struck a victory symbol when she was papped by the photographers in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday. Kangna wore a white suit and let her hair open.

Bollywood's heartthrob, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with Karan Malhotra on Saturday. He was seen carrying an aerated drink's can in his hands as he moved towards his car. Ranbir's girlfriend, Alia Bhatt had shared a post on her Instagram story, put up by a fan page. The post was basically of Ranbir and Alia striking the exact same pose but separately. Sharing the post, Alia captioned it as 'best boyfriend ever'. ALSO READ: Who is Saba Azad, the woman Hrithik Roshan is rumoured to be dating?

Mother-daughter duo actors Ruksar Rehman and Ayesha Ahmed were Aisha Ahmed were seen together at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. the two have jetted-off from Mumbai for a few days.

Saif Ali Khan was seen with his son Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday. The actor and his son were also spotted on Friday at Mumbai's BKC where they were with Kareena Kapoor Khan. It seemed as if the family was out on a lunch date.

Sara Ali Khan is pretty strict when it comes to her fitness. The 'Atrangi re' actor is regular with her exercises. On Saturday, she was seen outside her pilates classes.

Sonnalli Seygall looked uber cool and cute in her light-blue cartoon pullover. She paired it with olive green shorts and matching boots.

Actor Suniel Shetty wore a white formal shirt with brown cardigan pants as his airport look. What added to his appearance was the man bun that he fashinably showed off.

A black overlay coat and a black tube top over boyfriend jeans are what Tamannaah Bhati wore when she was seen in Mumbai's Juhu area on Saturday.