From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were doing today in Mumbai. Read to know further details about the same.

Ananya Panday has been creating a stir on social media. The Khali Peeli actress has done wonders with her roles in Gehraiyaan that made her fans want her even more. Today the actress was spotted outside a film studio wearing all casuals. Since her debut in Student of the Year 2, the acting of the actress evolved. Her style game was also on point. She knows to dress as per her body type and create fashion goals. She kept it casual with a black tee. Even Deepika Padukone on the other side, kept it basic with black aviators. On the other side, even Khushi Kapoor was papped in Mumbai. She was seen sporting a cool look in a blue shirt and showing off her toned body.

Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous and talented stars, and the proof of the same is the movies that she has done. She never disappoints her fans with her acting skills and sartorial picks. From the airport to the gym, the diva makes heads turn at all events.

She knows to mesmerise all with her fashion choices. Her fashion style and statement is really very impressive and always on point. She lately raised the hotness bar by slaying in a red hot attire. She put up nude makeup and added a bun to complete her look. She teamed up her attire with heels, and her sass and poise was the hottest.