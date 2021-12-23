  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 4:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were doing today in Mumbai. Read to know further details about the same.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Ananya Panday has been creating a stir on social media.  The Khali Peeli actress has done wonders with her roles in Gehraiyaan that made her fans want her even more. Today the actress was spotted outside a film studio wearing all casuals. Since her debut in  Student of the Year 2, the acting of the actress evolved. Her style game was also on point. She knows to dress as per her body type and create fashion goals.  She kept it casual with a black tee. Even Deepika Padukone on the other side, kept it basic with black aviators. On the other side, even Khushi Kapoor was papped in Mumbai. She was seen sporting a cool look in a blue shirt and showing off her toned body.

    Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous and talented stars, and the proof of the same is the movies that she has done. She never disappoints her fans with her acting skills and sartorial picks. From the airport to the gym, the diva makes heads turn at all events. 

    She knows to mesmerise all with her fashion choices. Her fashion style and statement is really very impressive and always on point. She lately raised the hotness bar by slaying in a red hot attire. She put up nude makeup and added a bun to complete her look. She teamed up her attire with heels, and her sass and poise was the hottest.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Neha Bhasin rose to fame due to her participation in Bigg Boss 15. Neha also felt that Pratik talked in the same way with everyone and had repetitive patterns.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Finally, the wait is over for all fans of Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi. The dance video of the rumoured couple has come online, and the name of the song is Dance Meri Rani.

     

    Also read:Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa spotted in Goa on a beach; fans ask if they are dating

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Anupam Kher is one of the brilliant Bolywood stars who is known for his motivational posts and his versatile movies.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Tara Sutaria was spotted today in the city.  Her movie Tadap, with its hard-hitting screenplay, makes it very different from Kabir Singh. It has a unique storyline.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Bobby Deol looked unrecognisable in this look. What do you think about the actor? He is well know forhis movie Soldier.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Did Sidharth Malhotra go to meet rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani? The actor roseto fame because of Student Of The Year.

    From Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone slaying in black, to Khushi Kapoor in blue, here's where celebs were SCJ

    Manish Paul is an amazing Indian TV host who is also known for his different choice of movies and comedy shows.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey Baliye Re watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out drb

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer teaser poster drb

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    BTS Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    BTS: Kim Taehyung raises online war against toxic masculinity, read details

    Alia Bhatt groove to Justin Bieber peaches along with her girl gang WATCH drb

    Alia Bhatt grooves to Justin Bieber’s ‘peaches’ along with her girl-gang (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey Baliye Re watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur share some BTS moments from Jersey’s ‘Baliye Re'; watch

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out drb

    Ali Fazal, Gerard Butler to share screen space in Kandahar? Find out

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer teaser poster drb

    Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel releases Benedict Cumberbatch starrer’s teaser, poster

    football ferran torres will become xavi hernandez first signing as barcelona agree 65 million euros deal with Manchester City winger

    Ferran Torres will become Xavi's first signing as Barcelona agree €65mn deal with Manchester City winger

    Selling Sunset Jason Oppenheim announces break up with Chrishell Stause says THIS on the split drb

    Selling Sunset’s Jason Oppenheim announces break-up with Chrishell Stause; says THIS on the split

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Karnataka bandh meet: Kannada activist Shivakumar attacked, shunted out for objecting Dec 31 bandh

    Video Icon
    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate-ycb

    Karnataka government cannot ban MES, says Supreme Court advocate

    Video Icon
    uk court orders dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay ex wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein 550 million pounds divorce

    UK court orders Dubai ruler to pay ex-wife £550 million: All you need to know about the royal divorce

    Video Icon
    Harvard professor Charles Lieber found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Harvard professor, Charles Lieber, found guilty of hiding ties to China

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic before CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Always think about your defensive organisation; defence wins you titles - KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon