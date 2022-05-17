Cannes 2022: Rocketry to Dhuin, 6 Indian films that will be screened at the fest

A total of six Indian films will be screened at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival which is being held at French Riviera.

Image: Official film poster

This year’s Cannes Film Festival is a lot more important than before. One of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival is celebrating its 75 years. The festival is equally special for India, which has been made the first ‘Country of Honour’. India too is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, and other than that, it also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. An Indian delegation of actors has also been sent to France, comprising of actors and musicians; the delegation is being led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Another important ‘Indian’ element at the festival is our beauty, Deepika Padukone, who has marked her debut as one of the jury members. Amidst all of this, there is one more special factor at the festival for India - - at least six films will be screened at the festival. Take a look at these films:

Image: Official film poster

Rocketry: R Madhavan’s much-awaited film ‘Rocketry’ will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, helmed by Madhavan, is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film ‘The Legend’

Image: Official film poster

Godavari: Marathi film helmed by Nikhil Mahajan, will also have a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The film is based on the life of one ‘Nishikant Deshmukh' and his family who are trying to come to terms with the death of their two relatives. The film stars actors Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi. ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner

Image: Official film poster

Dhuin: Bengali film ‘Dhuin’ too will be screened at the prestigious film festival. Directed by Achal Mishra, Dhuin has already been screened at the 22nd Mumbai Film Festival.

Image: Official film poster

Alpha Beta Gamma: Shankar Srikumar’s romantic comedy, was previously premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival of India. The Hindi will film now have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Image: Official film poster

Boomba Ride: Helmed by Biswajeet Bora, Boomba Ride is a satire based on the corruption in India’s rural education system. The story revolves around a school where teachers struggle to run classes as it has only one student, Boomba.

Image: Official film poster