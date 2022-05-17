Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2022: Rocketry to Dhuin, 6 Indian films that will be screened at the fest

    First Published May 17, 2022, 8:01 PM IST

    A total of six Indian films will be screened at the ongoing 75th Cannes Film Festival which is being held at French Riviera.

    Image: Official film poster

    This year’s Cannes Film Festival is a lot more important than before. One of the most prestigious film festivals in the world, Cannes Film Festival is celebrating its 75 years. The festival is equally special for India, which has been made the first ‘Country of Honour’. India too is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, and other than that, it also marks 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. An Indian delegation of actors has also been sent to France, comprising of actors and musicians; the delegation is being led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur. Another important ‘Indian’ element at the festival is our beauty, Deepika Padukone, who has marked her debut as one of the jury members. Amidst all of this, there is one more special factor at the festival for India - - at least six films will be screened at the festival. Take a look at these films:

    Image: Official film poster

    Rocketry: R Madhavan’s much-awaited film ‘Rocketry’ will be screened at the Cannes Film Festival. The film, helmed by Madhavan, is based on the life of former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film ‘The Legend’

    Image: Official film poster

    Godavari: Marathi film helmed by Nikhil Mahajan, will also have a world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. The film is based on the life of one ‘Nishikant Deshmukh' and his family who are trying to come to terms with the death of their two relatives. The film stars actors Vikram Gokhale, Neena Kulkarni and Jitendra Joshi.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone makes a splashing entry at jury dinner

    Image: Official film poster

    Dhuin: Bengali film ‘Dhuin’ too will be screened at the prestigious film festival. Directed by Achal Mishra, Dhuin has already been screened at the 22nd Mumbai Film Festival.

    Image: Official film poster

    Alpha Beta Gamma: Shankar Srikumar’s romantic comedy, was previously premiered at the 52nd International Film Festival of India. The Hindi will film now have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

    Image: Official film poster

    Boomba Ride: Helmed by Biswajeet Bora, Boomba Ride is a satire based on the corruption in India’s rural education system. The story revolves around a school where teachers struggle to run classes as it has only one student, Boomba.

    Image: Official film poster

    Niraya Thathakalulla Maram: The Malayalam film helmed by Jayaraj, will also be screened at the film festival. The film follows the story of a young boy and a blind old man. It is about how a boy helps an old man who remembers nothing but his name.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar gets compared with Poonam Pandey Urfi Javed drb

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot - gps

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reached French Riviera (Pictures) RBA

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reach French Riviera for the film festival (Pictures)

    First time since Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Nagarjuna family having a reunion drb

    First time since Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Nagarjuna’s family having a reunion?

    Recent Stories

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Army shelves idea for all-women 'Sierra' squadron at National Defence Academy

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan surprised fans with THIS picture RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan surprised fans with THIS picture

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone dons Sabyasachi, ditches Louis Vuitton; see pictures

    Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

    Odisha Class 9 (HSC & Madhyama 2021-22): Nearly 15000 students skipped exam

    football Here's how much Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich's Lewandowski snt

    Here's how much Barcelona are willing to pay Bayern Munich's Lewandowski

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon