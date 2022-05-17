Cannes 2022: Urvashi Rautela to attend festival for the poster launch of her Tamil film ‘The Legend’

Urvashi Rautela will be marking her Tamil debut with the upcoming film ‘The Legend’. But before that, she will be making her Cannes debut for the poster launch of her film.

Actress Urvashi Rautela will attend the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival this year for the poster launch of her Tamil debut film ‘The Legend’. She will be seen at the Indian Pavilion section in Nice, located in the north of the city of Cannes, on the French Riviera on the Mediterranean coast of France.

The Indian Pavilion was inaugurated by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in 2019. This year, India has been made the first country to be the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Film Festival. While India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, Cannes Film Festival is also celebrating its 75 years.

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at the Mumbai International Airport before she departed for the festival. Wearing a sleeveless silver balloon top and high-rise black flared leather pants with transparent heels, she kept her hair open hair.

While talking to the paparazzi at the airport, Urvashi Rautela said that she is looking forward to her first (Tamil) film. She also said that she is truly honoured to have been invited to the launch of her multilingual film ‘The Legend’ “as part of one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world - Festival de Cannes”.

Urvashi Rautela further said that it is one of the most important film festivals for her. She further added that it is a moment of pride that India has been made the first official ‘Country of Honour’, as India celebrates its 75 glorious years of Independence.

On the work front, Urvashi will be making her Hollywood debut in 365 Days opposite actor Michelle Morrone. Produced by Netflix and Tomas Mendes, the film will be directed by director Barbara Bialyovas. In addition, she will be seen in Jio Studios' Inspector Avinash opposite Randeep Hooda, and in an international musical single where she will be seen opposite Jason Derulo.