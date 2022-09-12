Brahmastra worldwide collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s film recovers 50% cost in 3 days

According to Dharma Productions, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’, featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, has earned Rs 225 crore. Going by the figures, the film has recovered 50% of its collection within just three days of its release.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

After the success of Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, looks like Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is on its way to creating records at the world box office. While the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India, Ayan Mukerji’s film is minting money in foreign countries as well. It has been a bumper opening for the movie, along with a stellar performance over the first weekend. On the third day of its release, there has been a tremendous increase in the collection of the film overseas.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

The Hindi film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' is the first film of this year, which earned such a huge box office on the first weekend. It has surprised the film industry and those promoting the boycott trend of Hindi films with an opening of Rs 36.42 crore on Friday. ‘Brahmastra’ had collected Rs 41.36 crore at the domestic box office on Saturday and Rs 44.80 crore as per the initial figures after the end of Sunday night's show. With the domestic box office earnings of the first three days of the film, its total collections have reached Rs 122.58 crores. ALSO READ: Jacqueline Fernandez gets fresh summons by Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police; read report

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Talking about the gross worldwide collection of 'Brahmastra' which was released on 8,913 screens worldwide, the film raked in Rs 75 crores on the first day and another Rs 85 crores on the second day, taking the total to Rs 160 crores. According to the initial figures, the film collected Rs 80 crore on the third day at the global box office. Taking all three days into consideration, the film has collected Rs 225 crore, as informed by Dharma Productions on their social media. ALSO READ: Is SEX what makes Anil Kapoor feel younger? Actor reveals the truth

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ has been made on a budget of Rs 410 crore. Going by its worldwide collections, the makers have already recovered at least 50 per cent of its cost within just three days of its release. The film also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in key roles.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram