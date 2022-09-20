Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer records lowest earning on Monday

With a stellar performance over its second weekend in the theatres, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is inching closer to cross Rs 250 crores at the domestic box office collections. Meanwhile, take a look at the film’s performance on its second Monday at the ticket window.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has proved to be one of the big films of the year 2022. The film, which was released on September 9, was eagerly awaited by the audience. Given the anticipation around the film, it opened at the box office with a whopping Rs 36 crores, and by the end of the second weekend, 'Brahmastra' entered the Rs 200 crore club. Now that the film’s Monday collections are out, take a look at how it performed and its overall domestic collections.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' had raked in around Rs 183 crores till its second Friday, after which everyone's attention was on the weekend's earnings, which have also been spectacular. ALSO READ: Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

The film earned Rs 15.38 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on the second Sunday. In just two days of the weekend, 'Brahmastra' had earned Rs 31.43 crore, after which the total collection of the film reached Rs 215.50. ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

According to preliminary figures, 'Brahmastra' earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, after which the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 220.75 crore. Although this is the lowest earning of 'Brahmastra' so far, it is considered fine for the second Monday.

Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram