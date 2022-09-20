Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Brahmastra box office: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-starrer records lowest earning on Monday

    First Published Sep 20, 2022, 12:07 PM IST

    With a stellar performance over its second weekend in the theatres, Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is inching closer to cross Rs 250 crores at the domestic box office collections. Meanwhile, take a look at the film’s performance on its second Monday at the ticket window.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has proved to be one of the big films of the year 2022. The film, which was released on September 9, was eagerly awaited by the audience. Given the anticipation around the film, it opened at the box office with a whopping Rs 36 crores, and by the end of the second weekend, 'Brahmastra' entered the Rs 200 crore club. Now that the film’s Monday collections are out, take a look at how it performed and its overall domestic collections.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' had raked in around Rs 183 crores till its second Friday, after which everyone's attention was on the weekend's earnings, which have also been spectacular.

    ALSO READ: Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    The film earned Rs 15.38 crore on the second Saturday and Rs 16.05 crore on the second Sunday. In just two days of the weekend, 'Brahmastra' had earned Rs 31.43 crore, after which the total collection of the film reached Rs 215.50.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    According to preliminary figures, 'Brahmastra' earned Rs 5.50 crore on Monday, after which the total collection of the film has gone up to Rs 220.75 crore. Although this is the lowest earning of 'Brahmastra' so far, it is considered fine for the second Monday.

    Image: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram

    Take a look at the day-wise collection of ‘Brahmastra Par One: Shiva’: 
    First Friday: Rs 36.42 crore
    First Saturday: Rs 42.41 crore
    First Sunday: Rs 45.66 crore
    First Monday: Rs 16.5 crore
    First Tuesday: Rs 14.00 crore
    First Wednesday: Rs 11 crore
    First Thursday: Rs 9.02 crore
    Second Friday: Rs 10.6 crore
    Second Saturday: Rs 15.38 crore
    Second Sunday: Rs 16.05 crore
    Second Monday: Rs 5.50 crore
    Total earning: Rs 220.75 crore

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Did Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Trisha Krishnan to get along sur

    Did ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ director Mani Ratnam not want Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan to get along?

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly says all is not well with our world drb

    Priyanka Chopra addresses the UN General Assembly; says 'all is not well with our world'

    Zwigato Trailer Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das upcoming movie drb

    Zwigato Trailer: Kapil Sharma steals the show as a delivery boy in Nandita Das's upcoming movie

    KRK to join RSS Here is what he tweeted drb

    What, KRK to join RSS? Here’s what he tweeted

    Who was Nishi Singh Ishqbaaaz Qubool Hai actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday drb

    Who was Nishi Singh? ‘Ishqbaaaz’, ‘Qubool Hai’ actor passes away a day after her 50th birthday

    Recent Stories

    football english premier league epl 2022-23 Ethan Nwaneri has a big future; he is very, very special - Granit Xhaka-ayh

    'Ethan Nwaneri has a big future; he is very, very special' - Granit Xhaka

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA - adt

    After Vedanta-Foxconn loss, Eknath Shinde led-Maha govt clears 181 industrial plots sanctioned by MVA

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers 9 rescued from debris gcw

    Noida Sector 21 wall collapse claims lives of 4 labourers, 9 rescued from debris

    Will never say never with Virat Kohli; can still go past Sachin Tendulkar - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    'Will never say never with Virat Kohli; can still go past Sachin Tendulkar' - Ricky Ponting

    BPSC 67th admit card hall ticket to be released today here is how to download gcw

    BPSC 67th Admit Card: Hall ticket to be released today, here’s how to download

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Mohali/1st T20I: Strike rate is something that every player works towards - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Strike rate is something that every player works towards' - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Shocking Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level Under 17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Shocking! Kabaddi players served lunch in toilet during state-level U-17 event in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: It is all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS: 'It's all about going out, trying to find ways of exploring ourselves' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater AJR GPS

    PM Modi turns 72: Lakshadweep scuba divers celebrate Prime Minister's birthday underwater

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Electrik-Po, Shreyas Ted and Keshav Tomer

    Video Icon