    Vengaboys are here! Popular pop band set to perform in India

    Popular Dutch band ‘Vengaboys’ has arrived for its concert in India. The band will be performing in Mumbai as well as Bengaluru over the weekend.

    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 8:41 PM IST

    All those 90s kids who have grown to pop music would definitely remember the ‘Vengaboys’. If the name isn’t enough to remind of this Dutch pop band, then probably their songs ‘Brazil’ and ‘Ibiza’ would definitely ring in a bell. Yes, we are talking about the ‘Vengaboys’!

    The band has arrived in Mumbai for its multi-city tour in India. On Friday, Vengaboys arrived at the Mumbai international airport, hours before their live concert here. Along with Mumbai, the band will also be performing in Bengaluru later.

    While Vengasboys’ concert will be held at Phoenix Market City in Mumbai, their Bengaluru concert will be held on Sunday, November 6. This isn’t the band’s first performance in India, as they have performed here previously also, and call this country as their ‘second home’.

    For the unversed, the Dutch pop band was created by producers Wessel van Diepen and Dennis van den Driesschen. It consists of Kim Sasabone (lead vocalist), Denise Post-Van Rijswijk female vocalist) and Robin Pors and Donny Latupeirissa male vocalists). The casting and selection of the act were done by van Diepen. Vengaboys is popular for songs such as ‘To Brazil’, ‘We’re Going To Ibiza’, ‘We like to party’, ‘Boom Boom Boom’, and many other popular songs. The band had previously parted ways in the year 2000, only to reunite once again, seven years later, in 2002.

    In an interview with Hindustan Times in2021, Vengaboys had said that they were willing to return to India again with their concert and wanted to perform in more than one city. “Some of our most memorable shows have been in India. Thanks to everybody that was there. Our dream is to do a big tour so we have the time to meet everybody all over the country. Instead of being limited to the big cities,” D-Nice, was quoted saying in the report.

